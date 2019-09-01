Book signing, discussion
LELAND — Author Katharine Robey and illustrator Julie Copiz discuss and sign “The Sleeping Bear Wakes Up” at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Leelanau Books. The book is a sequel to “The Legend of Sleeping Bear.” All ages are welcome to this free event.
M-22 roadwork begins Sept. 3
GREILICKVILLE — MDOT plans to resurface and seal cracks on M-22 beginning Sept. 3. Roadwork follows 4.5 miles of the highway from north of Cherry Bend Road to south of Lakeview Hills Road. Daytime single-lane closures are expected through Sept. 28, weather permitting.
Nursing organization meets
TRAVERSE CITY — American Nurses Association- Michigan, Up North meets at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at 1230 Randall Court. The planning meeting focuses on Nurses Week 2020 and other upcoming events. Meet at Reflect Bistro at Cambrian Suites at 4:30 p.m. for food and drinks. RSVP: 231-342-1244.
Parkinson’s support meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North Evening Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at Foster Family Health Center. This includes split group discussion sessions and a speaker. Questions: 231-947-7389.
Sons of Norway meeting
SUTTONS BAY —The local Christian Radich Lodge Sons of Norway meets Sept. 5 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Arrive at 6:15 p.m. to set up; potluck begins at 6:30 p.m. Meetings occur on the first Thursday of the month through November and include a business portion and program. More information: 231-313-0159.
Hazardous waste collection
PESHAWBESTOWN — The Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection is offered Sept. 7 in the lot across from Leelanau Sands Casino. Call 231-256-9812 or visit the Government Center in Suttons Bay for an appointment.
Constitution overview
ALDEN — Constitutional Law 101 begins at 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at Helena Township Community Center. Get an overview of the U.S. Constitution in honor of the Sept. 17, 1787 signing. Sponsored by the Friends of the Alden District Library.
Orchid society meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan Orchard Society hosts a repotting clinic from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Presbyterian Church of Traverse City. Bring an orchid. Materials, instruction and a one-year membership are $10 at this meeting. Reservations: 231-941-1877.
History program Sept. 8
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Historical Society hosts the program “The Lost Doughboys of Grand Traverse County” at 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at Traverse Area District Library. Local historian and Interlochen Arts Academy instructor Brian McCall presents about local involvement in World War I. More details: 231-995-0313.
Urban planning program
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte launches the six-week program “Explore Your Neighborhood, Shape Your Community” Sept. 29. Teens ages 13-18 are invited to learn about community leadership and urban planning. Cost is $55 per student. Sign up by Sept. 8. Sponsors: The League of Michigan Bicyclists and Parallel Solutions. Contact: gary@elgruponorte.org.
Parenting classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse MSU Extension offers classes for parents and caregivers from 1-3 p.m. on Mondays Sept. 9-30. Topics include establishing routines, controlling emotions, creating parenting rules and learning from mistakes. Registration: trautner@msu.edu; 231-779-9480.
Caregiver workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan offers the free Creating Confident Caregivers workshop at 5:30 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 9 through Oct. 14. Learn skills to care for a family member with memory loss. This six-week workshop is also available from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesdays starting Oct. 16. Registration: 800-442-1713.
Card game sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Learn the basics of bridge every Tuesday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Interlochen Public Library. More details: 231-276-6767.
Euchre tournaments
INTERLOCHEN — Euchre tournaments start at 4 p.m. every Tuesday at Golden Fellowship Hall. Entry is $1. These events are co-sponsored by Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network and Friends of Interlochen Public Library.
Veteran town hall
GRAYLING — The Aleda E. Lutz VA in Saginaw and Grayling VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic host a Veteran Community Town Hall at 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at American Legion Post 106. Veterans, their family members, veteran service organizations and other community partners are invited to provide feedback on VA operations and programs. Contact: 989-497-2500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.