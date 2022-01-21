CADILLAC — Board members overseeing the region’s largest provider of mental health services finalized an employment offer for a candidate chosen earlier this month to lead the organization.
A salary offer of $160,000 will be extended to Dave Pankotai to serve as chief executive officer of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, following a recommendation from an ad hoc committee.
Pankotai, who was one of two finalists for the top job, currently serves as CEO of Macomb County Community Mental Health and was selected by the board Jan. 10 in an 8-4 vote.
The other finalist was Joanie Blamer, a longtime employee of Northern Lakes, a member of the organization’s leadership team and who the board tasked in July with serving as interim CEO, following the retirement of Karl Kovacs.
The vote Thursday to finalize details of the salary offer was unanimous.
Some board members stated Pankotai suggested a June 1 start date, though the employment offer will contain a request he be in the job within 90 days.
The board advertised the position as paying between $135,00 and $165,000; Kovacs was making $146,020 plus access to a car when he retired in July, board record show.
The board decided Thursday Pankotai’s offer would not include a car.
Board Chair Randy Kamp said he’d conducted research on salaries for people in leadership positions with community mental health organizations and beyond, and expressed early support for the offer.
“Nationwide, in 2021, 4.5 million people quit their jobs, it’s called the Great Resignation, this trend has carried across the country and frankly there is a talent desert out there,” Kamp said. “It’s a sellers’ market, not a buyers’ market.”
Pankotai, should he accept the offer, has several challenges a head of him.
For example, a contract between Northern Lakes and Grand Traverse County’s jail to provide additional services to people incarcerated wasn’t renewed after negotiations ended in a stalemate last year.
And an attorney hired last summer by Northern Lakes to investigate the personal lives of two former employees, prompted at least two people to file complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Northern Lakes, with an $83 million annual budget, learned in October it did not receive a sought-after $4.9 million grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, in part because grant reviewers identified deficiencies in the depth of collaboration between Northern Lakes and community organizations.
And while some employees have said a toxic work culture grew under Blamer’s leadership, others spoke out in her favor, saying they worry a number of staff will leave their jobs in response to the board choosing someone outside the organization to be its new leader.
Discussion Thursday centered on improving transparency – for example, minutes from past board meetings removed from the website have been re-posted — as well as relationships with the community.
“We have an opportunity to secure an individual that will give us the best chance, we as aboard believe, to move this organization forward,” Kamp said of Pankotai.
