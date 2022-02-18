CADILLAC — In a split decision Thursday, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority’s board voted 6-4 to offer the organization’s top job to Joanie Blamer, who since July has served as the organization’s interim CEO.
This is the second time in recent weeks leaders of the region’s largest provider of mental health services have tried to fill the open position after the previous CEO Karl Kovacs, hired in 2015, retired July 28.
In January the board voted 8-4 to offer the job to another candidate, Dave Pankotai, who leads Macomb County’s CMH and later declined the position over salary issues.
The board advertised the position as paying between $135,00 and $165,000; Pankotai was offered $160,000 and Kovacs was making $146,020 plus access to a car when he retired in July, board records show.
Blamer, who did not return a request for comment, was one of two finalists selected by an internal search committee and interviewed by the full board in January.
Three board members who supported Pankotai — Al Cambridge of Roscommon County, Mary Marois of Grand Traverse County and Ty Wessell of Leelanau County — were out of town and while some attended remotely, meeting rules did not allow them to cast a vote.
The vote to make the second offer came as a bit of surprise to Penny Morris, who at a special meeting Feb. 10, made a motion to begin a new search which passed unanimously after Pankotai bowed out of the running.
“At the last meeting we had a unanimous decision to begin a new search,” Morris said, during a committee of the whole, which met immediately before the regular board meeting and where the board discussed hiring Blamer. “What happens to that?
No answer was forthcoming, and how a formal offer will be communicated to Blamer and what the employment terms will be was also not discussed.
Pankotai was critical of the hiring process after salary negotiations ended abruptly. He previously advised the board to hire an outside search firm to run the process the second time around.
After declining the job he said his initial application was “lost” and his offer letter delayed.
Board Chair Randy Kamp said he’d researched search firms and wanted the board to discuss hiring one of them, though agreed to have a motion by board member Barb Selesky, of Crawford County, seeking to hire Blamer, precede his motion to contract with Hiring Solutions LLC.
“If that passes, it makes any discussion of a search firm moot,” Kamp said, which is exactly what happened.
Northern Lakes has faced a multitude of controversies which have raised the ire of community members and elected officials.
Ongoing negotiations between the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and Northern Lakes, in which the organization would provide additional mental health services to people incarcerated in the county’s jail, broke down last year.
And an attorney hired last summer by Northern Lakes to investigate the personal lives of two former employees, prompted at least two people to file complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
One of those was declined by the EEOC, lamer announced Thursday.
Northern Lakes, with an $83 million annual budget, learned in October it did not receive a sought-after $4.9 million grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, in part because grant reviewers identified deficiencies in the depth of collaboration between Northern Lakes and community organizations.
The organization’s next board meeting is March 17 at 2:15 p.m., a remote option is available and attendance information is available on Northern Lakes website, northernlakescmh.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.