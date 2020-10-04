Timeline of Cardon's Resignation

OCTOBER 7

— TCAPS Board of Education enters into a closed session in which President Sue Kelly distributes a document detailing complaints against Superintendent Ann Cardon.

— Kelly said later there were differences between Cardon and some trustees about school funding. Trustee Erica Moon Mohr revealed she had heard there were issues with Cardon not meeting with the teachers union yet. Neither Kelly nor Moon Mohr confirmed those issues were discussed in the closed session.

— An email obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request also showed tension between Cardon and trustees Jane Klegman, Pam Forton and Jeff Leonhardt about Cardon's communication skills.

OCTOBER 9

— Text messages between Cardon and Kelly show Cardon informed some district officials of her intent to resign.

— During an Oct. 10 interview with the Record-Eagle, Kelly replied "no comment" when asked if a separation agreement for Cardon was being brokered at the time. Kelly later stated that attorneys for both Cardon and the district began working on the agreement as early as Oct. 9.

OCTOBER 10

— Moon Mohr sends letter to Kelly, Klegman, Forton and Leonhardt deriding them for their treatment of Cardon during the Oct. 7 closed session.

— Record-Eagle submits FOIA request for Kelly's complaint letter against Cardon. TCAPS Executive Director of Communications Christine Guitar later claims the request went into her email's spam folder and said the request was not officially received by TCAPS until Oct. 22. District later denies FOIA request stating the letter was "specifically and exclusively prepared for use in a closed session."

— Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Superintendent Nick Ceglarek says "we will continue to support TCAPS in any way possible as they (manage) this potential change." Traverse City Administrators Association released statement saying they are surprised and disappointed to hear about the "sudden transition in leadership." Kelly denies she knows anything about Cardon leaving, saying she is "dumbfounded."

OCTOBER 11

— Board meets at 3 p.m. to "for the purpose of receiving privileged attorney client communication."

— Two hours before meeting, Kelly sends text to Cardon seeking approval on a mutual statement regarding Cardon stepping down as superintendent. Statement cites "philosophical differences" as reason. Cardon responds 30 minutes later that she is not comfortable with the statement.

— Board enters closed session. Trustees wait for a confidentiality and non-disparagement agreement they were told they must sign before board business would continue, Moon Mohr said.

OCTOBER 12

— In a text exchange between Moon Mohr and trustee Matt Anderson, Moon Mohr said, "We need to fight to get Ann to stay. There is a chance." Anderson replied that he didn’t see how there was a chance and that "she would have to withdraw the offer (to resign) and put it to a vote for termination."

OCTOBER 13

— Kelly sends email to Anderson, Forton, Klegman, Leonhardt and then-trustee Doris Ellery to direct public conversation about Cardon's exit toward Moon Mohr. Kelly tells trustees Cardon "is likely of little to no ultimate importance" to Moon Mohr and that Moon Mohr’s revelations about the Oct. 7 closed session were only done as a means to an end -- to remove Kelly, Forton, Klegman and Leonhardt from the board.

— Moon Mohr sends text messages to Cardon showing community support for Cardon. The following day, Moon Mohr asked Cardon if she would stay if Kelly, Klegman, Forton, Leonhardt resign. Cardon said no. Moon Mohr continued to text Cardon through Oct. 15, but Cardon stopped responding.

OCTOBER 15

— Cardon signs separation agreement that awards her $180,000.

OCTOBER 16

— Cardon, Moon Mohr and Anderson meet. Moon Mohr tries to convince Cardon to stay, but Cardon is already packing up her office in boxes and told Moon Mohr to "let this go."

OCTOBER 17

— Board approves separation agreement with Cardon 6-1. Moon Mohr is lone "no" vote.

Timeline based on information received through interviews and documents obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests.