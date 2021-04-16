TRAVERSE CITY — A disturbance near Immaculate Conception Elementary School produced no threat to students or staff, Traverse City police said.
The incident occurred Friday morning at the Immaculate Conception Church and led to a lockout at the elementary school, according to Traverse City Police Capt. Keith Gillis. A man caused a disturbance at the church and trespassed on church property but was never on school property.
"There were no threats, no threats made, no signs of any danger," Gillis said.
Gillis said the man did not make any attempt to go toward the school.
Central Grade School, which is a mile away from the church, briefly went into secure mode out of an "abundance of caution." Students continued outdoor recess when staff verified there was no threat.
