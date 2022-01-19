TRAVERSE CITY -- A passenger vehicle struck a school bus in Garfield Township in a minor crash in which no children were injured.
During a Wednesday morning route, a Traverse City Area Public Schools bus was struck by a passenger vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Grawn resident at the intersection of Keystone and Hammond roads in Garfield Township. The bus was carrying about nine students, said Capt. Chris Clark of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the scene at 7:40 a.m. No students were injured in the collision, but the driver in the passenger vehicle sustained minor injuries, Clark said.
"At this time it appears the northbound passenger vehicle ... disregarded a traffic control device and struck the southbound school bus," Clark said in an email.
The driver of the passenger vehicle will be ticketed, he said.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said the parents of the students who were riding on the bus will be notified about the collision.
