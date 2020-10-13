TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission members spent a couple of hours walking the closed section of Bluff Road along with several people who live in the neighborhood.
The half-mile section of the Peninsula Township road was closed nearly a year ago when erosion from high water threatened to collapse it.
The Monday tour, done during a special meeting hosted at the site, was meant to open a dialogue between the commission and members of the Mission Hills Homeowners Association, who say closing the road permanently will cut off access to their waterfront property.
“Our goal is to have legal vehicular access to our parking lot,” said HOA member Carol Raphael, even if that means turning Bluff Road into a one-lane, one-way road that could be closed to the public but gated for HOA members.
“If they have to close the road for one year or two years or permanently, that’s OK,” Raphael said.
An engineering study has not yet been done on the road, but preliminary estimates indicate repairs could cost as much as $2.5 million, said Brad Kluczynski, road commission manager. Studies done by the Michigan State Police and the road commission also show Bluff Road has an average use of 176 vehicles per day, he said.
“How much money do we spend to protect a road that gets a little bit of usage compared to a road that gets a lot of usage?” said Commissioner Andrew Marek. “The road commission has to look out for the interests of the entire county.”
Mike Skurski, president of the HOA, said a study needs to be done to figure out what the actual costs will be.
There are 25 lots with 23 homes in the HOA situated along East Grand Traverse Bay. The homes are all accessed via nearby Mallard Drive, but members park in an unpaved lot along Bluff Road to access their water frontage on the east side of the road.
Don Peterson has 120 feet of beach and said walking to it is not an option because his home is located at the top of a steep bluff above the road, as many of the homes are.
“We bought this property with the understanding that we would have access, not just for us, but for fire and ambulance,” Peterson said. “I just don’t see how you can take a road away.”
He also worries what it will do to his property value.
No decision has been made on what action, if any, will be taken by the road commission, Kluczynski said. The issue will be discussed at road commission meetings going forward, he said.
Skurski said HOA members were told earlier this year the road would be repaired.
“The discussion has changed to closing,” Skurski said.
The road commission has a voter-supported millage that brings in about $5 million per year for road repairs, but Kluczynski said that money cannot be used for new construction or extensive repairs. There was also about $200 million that had been earmarked for water erosion projects around the state, but that money disappeared after COVID, he said.
Money in the Road Commission’s Motor Transportation Fund can be used to make a match of up to 25 percent for the project, but the rest would have to come from the township.
“We can find a solution,” Kluczynski said. “The problem is price.”
The road commission also has the right to abandon a road when it is no longer safe to maintain, he said.
Commissioner Jason Gillman asked HOA members if they had considered a special assessment district to pay for the work, but some members said they already pay a millage and shouldn’t have to pay more.
A group called CARS — Citizens for Accountable Road Spending — is calling for voters to turn down a four-year renewal of the 1-mill road tax that has been in place since 2014. The group was founded by residents from both Peninsula Township and Traverse City.
The tax costs the owner of a home with an assessed value of $150,000 about $150 per year.
The CARS group opposes the road commission’s spending of up to $2.5 million on the East-West Corridor Transportation Study, which includes evaluation of sites for a potential bridge across the Boardman River they say is not needed. They also say the road commission should be accountable for how public money is spent and voting the millage down sends a message.
CARS has the backing of the Peninsula Township Board, which recently voted unanimously not to support the tax.
Those who support the millage say that in the last six years since it was approved by voters it has done much to improve roads in the county and is needed for continued maintenance and repairs.
Kluczynski said he had been waiting to hear from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for guidance on what can and cannot be done to fix the erosion, which extends into the lake bottom.
An email came about a week ago from Luke Golden, who works in permitting, saying filling in an eroded lake bottom typically isn’t done, but is a case-by-case scenario, according to the email that was forwarded to the Record-Eagle.
“Once you have ideas or a plan in the future we can discuss them or look at alternatives ... ,” Golden wrote. “Until we have more information it really is unknown at this point until you propose something.”
Some of the talk Monday turned to whose responsibility it is to prevent erosion along the shoreline. Since the road closed, HOA members had an engineering study done to determine how best to protect the shoreline. Riprap also was installed to shore up sections of beach south of the Bluff Road closure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.