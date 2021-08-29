TRAVERSE CITY — He awoke in the night as white as a sheet of paper, struggling to breathe.
It was Andrew Malburg’s birthday, but it was also the night that doctors at Munson Medical Center discovered a pulmonary embolism in Malburg’s heart, a life-threatening condition that occurs when blood clots enter the lungs.
Munson doctors proceeded to save Malburg’s life by pumping de-clotting agents into his bloodstream. His color returned, and breathing became easier.
Still, a handful of days in intensive care came with new problems. It cost about $8,000 per night for Malburg to stay hooked up to the machine that kept him alive, and Malburg was uninsured at the time.
“I call it the most expensive hotel in Traverse City,” Malburg said. He remembers a financial adviser came to his bedside. He filled out an application for charity care and crossed his fingers.
In July, the Record-Eagle reported on how Munson Medical Center pursued hundreds of collections settlements against former patients, including many for small sums that make up a tiny fraction of the hospital’s bottom line.
However, the hospital also pursued much larger debts as well – the kind large enough to scare most Americans into buying health insurance. These patients fell into an unforgiving insurance gap: They were uninsured but failed to qualify for the hospital’s charitable care.
The consequences are hulking debts that have lingered for years and often grow larger with interest. A former Munson lawyer has taken some patients to court, securing liens against them and pushing others to file for bankruptcy.
Insurance gaps vary from hospital to hospital. Most nonprofit hospitals offer an income threshold for which the cost of care is covered entirely. Munson sets its threshold at 200% of the Federal Poverty Guideline, which is $25,760 in 2021. Patients who make up to 400% of the guideline can still qualify for discounts, but not full coverage.
The hospital employs financial advisers who are supposed to guide patients through a financial assistance application. Patients give advisers basic information similar to the kind found on a tax return. Then the hospital decides how much it can help.
Malburg said he never heard back from the financial adviser who came to the side of his hospital bed, but he did start getting bills. They came from one specialist after another.
Malburg, who works as a contractor, described becoming his own personal accountant, keeping tabs on eight payment plans with bills that amounted to about $3,000 per month.
He paid what he could, often handwriting notes to the billing department explaining his finances. From an $80,000 debt, he thinks he knocked off about half before the bills stopped coming.
“I never heard any information. There were no letters, no nothing. It kind of just ... stopped,” Malburg said.
He assumed the hospital decided to foot the bill.
“I knew they get uninsured patients all the time so I figured this was something like that,” he said.
But it wasn’t a write-off. Michigan law sets a six-year statute of limitations on debt collection. And so in 2020, six years after his ICU stay, Malburg was served a $40,000 judgment by Gary Allen Gardner, a divorce lawyer the hospital once retained before a series of mergers and acquisitions changed the hospital’s collections process.
Gardner is the lawyer representing Munson in a number of ongoing high-value debt cases.
In August of 2020, Gardner sued Michael Fox, a Roscommon man with about $34,000 in outstanding medical debt. The notice arrived while Fox was laid off from his job at a retail clothing store in Mount Pleasant.
In a claim to the court, Fox detailed how he had filled out financial assistance forms twice for Munson, and that he never heard back until he was issued a summons.
“Now we are six years down the road and I’m getting a collection notice. I have been paying balances as much as I can to all my medical bills, now supposedly there’s this balance,” Fox wrote. “If this is ordered to be paid I will have no choice but to file bankruptcy on this Munson bill and the other Munson bills that I am trying to pay at this time, approximately another $7,000.”
Reached by phone, Fox said he’s in the process of bankruptcy filings, which will protect him from the lien Gardner successfully placed on his home.
In September of 2019, Gardner sued Amber Clous, a former patient with an initial $59,000 in medical debt. The court approved a semi-annual garnishment on her income from her job at a Traverse City landscaping company.
In Clous’ case, the outstanding debt was so large that the amount being garnished wasn’t enough to keep up with the interest accruing on her debt each year. In 2019, she paid off $1,505, only to see $1,753 in interest added.
This year, Gardner won the right to place a $61,000 lien on her home. The lien amount is $2,000 more than what she originally owed the hospital.
Most hospitals only expect to collect 10 to 20 percent of their outstanding payments.
The rest often is written off as “bad debt”, usually after a period of 180 days, according to Simone Singh, an associate professor at the University of Michigan who studies health policy.
The debts hospitals do choose to pursue can seem discordant with the financial assistance plans that, in theory, should cover patients who can’t pay – those who fall through the cracks.
“Sometimes, these bills shouldn’t even have been sent out, right?” Singh said. “If the hospital had taken its own charity care clause to heart these bills would have fallen under the charity care policy. People would have qualified.”
Dianne Michalek, Munson’s Vice-President of Communications, said the hospital system’s billing department sometimes has difficulty working with patients who are unresponsive. She also described how the hospital has restructured its collections process in the past five years, a result of Munson Healthcare acquiring several new satellite locations across northern Michigan.
Michalek also said that Munson has expanded it’s roster of financial counselors who help patients apply for charitable care, Medicaid, or for Munson’s Patient Needs Fund. She said determination letters have always been sent to patients who do not qualify for financial assistance, including for Andrew Malburg and others mentioned in this story.
“I can 100 percent assure you that our processes were followed in those cases,” Michalek said. “Because those cases, as you’ll notice, are many years old, we only take legal action as a last resort. Noone wants to take legal action on a patient. Noone wants to go through that process.”
Alicia Maitland, Munson’s Chief Financial Officer, said that the hospital is proactive when it comes to keeping patients safe from big bills.
“If we know you are uninsured or underinsured we are actively working on work-lists. We’re not waiting for you to come to us and say, I can’t pay my bill,” said Maitland, who became the nonprofit’s CFO in June.
And Maitland said that the hospital hasn’t referred an account to Gardner for more than five years. But the hospital has also not stopped him from litigating old debt cases.
“If he still has [cases] open, then he believes there is still an opportunity to collect on some of the payment,” Michalek said.
If collected, a majority of the funds would come back to Munson. But in some cases, lawsuits over debts against the uninsured yield nothing for bill collectors and bankruptcy for the patient.
In 2018, Gardner sued Brian Howe, a Grawn resident with an outstanding medical debt of $68,000. A year later, Mr. Howe filed for bankruptcy, a maneuver which can lead to a court-ordered injunction against a person’s bill collectors at the cost of one’s credit score.
His bankruptcy filing listed his highest income at $27,000 – about $1,000 north of Munson’s cutoff for fully covered charitable care.
Cases like Howe’s often wind up before Paul Bare, a bankruptcy lawyer in Traverse City who has represented clients dealing with Munson on numerous occasions.
“You have folks that get crushed,” Bare said. “They get medical bills that are really designed for insurers to pay, or Medicare or Medicaid. They’re not designed for average people to pay, and yet they get it. All you can do really is go to the provider and beg for mercy.”
Bare didn’t fault Munson’s charitable care. He described it as a good program that had helped many of his clients in the past.
But Bare did raise concerns about recent efforts to chase big debts during the pandemic, and whether Munson shouldn’t be doing more to monitor Gardner’s collections efforts while the pandemic continues.
“I really question Munson filing all these lawsuits. And they’re filing a lot of them,” Bare said. “Particularly when they’re suing people for amounts that the average person can’t even think of paying – how many people can write a check for $60,000?”
In Andrew Malburg’s case, Gardner’s firm filed an amended complaint for $49,000 – a $9,000 increase from his original debt. Bewildered, Malburg said he played phone tag with Gardner for weeks before he was told it was a typo. Three months later, Gardner submitted a correction.
No one in the court system checked the sudden inflation in Gardener’s claim.
Bonnie Scheele, the county clerk who signed off on the claim, said that it’s not the court’s job to regulate sums in civil cases, even in more regular cases where interest rate can grow medical debt by thousands of dollars.
“The system’s broke all the way around,” Malburg said. “I understand they have obligations to cover their ass, but at the same time, talk to people who are actually trying to pay their bills and work with them.”
Gardner did not respond to three separate requests for comment.
In one instance, the Record-Eagle spoke with a former Munson patient who suffered a heart attack in 2013.
She asked that her real name not be used because she’s embarrassed that she couldn’t pay her debt: a $126,000 fee for a quadruple bypass surgery she received at Munson Medical Center.
The surgery saved her life, but it came during a period when she was uninsured, and primarily working as an unpaid caregiver for her husband, a former builder who suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2001 when he fell on a construction site.
At the time of her heart attack, she was living on her husband’s wage settlement and her own retirement benefits. She was told to apply for Medicare by a hospital financial adviser. She didn’t qualify, and like other patients, she said she didn’t hear back about financial assistance.
But she did get a court summons from Gary Gardner in June of 2019.
Since her husband’s passing this summer, she lives off of $800 a month in retirement. About $700 of that goes to her mortgage and to her utilities, with the remaining allotted for living expenses. The options, as she sees them, are either to sell her house or declare bankruptcy.
“Munson asked me to move a mountain,” she said. “And they gave me a spoon.”
She said she still wonders about her stay in Munson’s cardiac unit. She remembers bits and pieces because she was in and out of consciousness and fatigued by the surgery.
What she can’t quite remember is if she made a mistake while she was there.
She can’t shake the feeling that she screwed up when applying for charity care, and that her screw-up then is what led her debt to come back from the dead.
“It’s like a big shadow that follows me everywhere I go,” she said.
Last Wednesday, she received another letter from Gardner. It was a notification of a lien placed on her home for $132,000, almost $6,000 more than the sum she originally owed.
She walked inside, re-read the letter and cried.
