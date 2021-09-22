forestlane.jpg

No injuries were reported in a garage fire Tuesday that spread to a home on Forestlane Dr. in Garfield Township. 

TRAVERSE CITY — No one was injured after a garage fire on S. Forestlane Drive in Garfield Township spread to an attached one-story home and engulfed the structure, officials said.

Firefighters with Grand Traverse Metro as well as an engine from Traverse City Fire Department responded to the scene of the two-alarm fire just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

There were people inside the home, but all occupants got out safely and crews cleared the scene after midnight, officials said. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you