TRAVERSE CITY — No one was injured after a garage fire on S. Forestlane Drive in Garfield Township spread to an attached one-story home and engulfed the structure, officials said.
Firefighters with Grand Traverse Metro as well as an engine from Traverse City Fire Department responded to the scene of the two-alarm fire just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.
There were people inside the home, but all occupants got out safely and crews cleared the scene after midnight, officials said.
