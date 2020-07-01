TRAVERSE CITY — Students at Northwestern Michigan College will not see an increase in tuition or fees for the fall semester.
The NMC Board of Trustees unanimously adopted its $42.7 million budget for fiscal year 2020-’21 without any increases.
A tuition increase had been in the works, but rates were frozen after the pandemic started at $109 per credit hour for in-district students, $227 out-of-district and $296 out-of-state.
Tuition and fees account for about 48 percent of the college’s revenue, slightly less than in 2019.
As part of the budget, trustees adopted an operating millage of 2.1137 mills for fiscal year 2021, a slight decrease from last year’s 2.1339 mills. Another 0.55-mill tax is paid off and won’t be collected, said Vicki Cook, vice president of finance and administration. The millage was was used to fund construction of the health-science building and the Great Lakes campus.
The budget assumes a 15 percent drop in contact hours in the coming year and a 15 percent decrease in state appropriations. It also relies on a $500,000 infusion from NMC’s reserve fund to make up the expected shortfall.
Trustee Kennard Weaver said he’s glad the budget reflects the worst-case scenario for the coming year.
“My experience is that the board is excessively pessimistic and that we probably won’t see a 15 percent drop in enrollment,” Weaver said. “That’s a good thing, but we’ll have a decline next year as well because of COVID.”
Enrollment at NMC and at community colleges across the state has dwindled for years and the college had prepared for a 5 percent drop this year.
Earlier this year the NMC Foundation gave the college $1 million; up to $700,000 of that is unrestricted for the general fund, Cook said.
“It is really pleasant to be putting forth a balanced budget during this time, so hats off to Vicki,” said Pres. Nick Nissley.
Rebecca Teahen, executive director of the NMC Foundation, said donations were strong during the pandemic, with more than 900 individual donors giving in April.
NMC also received $2.2 million in CARES Act funding, with half going directly to students. Most of that money was dispersed to 549 students, Nissley said.
“That helps them pay rent, get food on their tables and pay their internet bill,” Nissley said.
There were no comments on the budget at Monday’s Zoom meeting, and Cook said no one came to the office asking to view it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.