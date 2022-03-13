TRAVERSE CITY— A brown couch with the stuffing coming out of it, burned. A tent, singed, smelling of burned plastic and ash. A wheelchair tucked away in the corner, with an open backpack with a Bible in it nearby.
The scene at the Pines, a wooded area near 14th and Division streets where several of the region’s homeless residents live in tents, shows signs of Terry Edick, the man fatally burned there weeks ago.
Authorities still are trying to locate Edick’s next-of-kin, and Kent County Medical Examiner Stephen Cole said Edick’s body now is considered unclaimed.
Officials have exhausted all leads as of Friday, Cole said of Grand Rapids and Traverse City police departments’ efforts to find the 58-year-old’s family.
“On our end, the big issue is finding family who ideally would have claimed him and gotten him off to proper burial or cremation,” Cole said.
Cole said Edick was a veteran but attempts to reach his U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs case manager went unanswered.
Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien said that, in assisting Kent County officials’ efforts to find Edick’s family, “we’ve had a couple leads here in Traverse City that have gone dry,” and asked for anyone who knows next-of-kin to notify them.
Ryan Hannon, community engagement officer for Goodwill Northern Michigan, said he was working with Edick before he died. But the agency had no one listed as an emergency contact for Edick and, Hannon said, sometimes, those who are homeless don’t have or want to have anyone on file.
Edick, Cole said, was paraplegic and used a wheelchair. He was intoxicated and asleep when a campfire in the middle of a large tent ignited the couch he was sleeping on. When Edick didn’t wake up, the five others in the tent pulled him off the couch and called 911.
No autopsy was performed, Cole said, because Edick’s death is considered accidental. His official cause of death was from thermal burns, or third-degree burns on 36 to 50 percent of his body. He was airlifted from Munson Medical Center to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids on Feb. 25, the day after the fire.
Edick at one point was alert enough and able to make decisions, Cole said, including to get off a ventilator and opt for comfort care.
“So, he kind of chose to have treatment withdrawn, which is sad,” Cole said.
Traverse City Fire Chief Jim Tuller said firefighters were surprised that people were in the camp as it is usually a spring, summer and fall encampment, and said that he thought they would be at a shelter, such as Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse. As previously reported, the temperature that evening was 22 degrees, but the wind chill dipped to about 5 degrees.
Mike McDonald, board chairman for Safe Harbor, said the shelter averaged 55 to 64 people per night in March and had up to 70 people per night in February. Safe Harbor’s capacity is 82 beds.
McDonald said Safe Harbor typically sees a few people who don’t come in in the winter because they don’t like to follow the rules; and, if people don’t follow the rules, they are given a sleeping bag and a tent and trespassed from Safe Harbor for anywhere from one night to two weeks, depending on the offense.
Hannon said Goodwill and Safe Harbor both do allow intoxicated people to enter but they are expected not to drink while at the shelter or on the property. Hannon said while he doesn’t know exactly why Edick and others were in the Pines that night, there are several reasons why they could have been, including not wanting to stay at a shelter; supporting other people staying in encampments; not wanting to bother people; dealing with the stigma of homelessness; or not meeting the shelter’s expectations.
“So, people are constantly relying on others for survival and oftentimes we have a — you know there’s an idea out there that it’s better to give than receive. And if you’re on the receiving end, a lot of the times, it can wear on your spirit,” he said.
Cole said Edick has not yet been buried and officials will wait up to 30 days for someone to claim his remains before applying to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to bury his body at state expense, a process which usually costs the state $695.
Bodies are usually not cremated in case the family does show up to claim the deceased person. Instead they are buried in a local cemetery, in a plot designated for the unclaimed.
A situation where next-of-kin cannot be notified is rare, said McDonald. Usually, Safe Harbor has some general information and is able to find and notify family members within a few days to a week.
Having someone die like this is tragic, he said, adding that the lack of housing creates a cascade of problems.
“Homelessness should be rare and brief. We can’t probably totally eliminate it, but it should be rare and brief. There ought to be alternatives to give people if they’re out of housing. And there aren’t right now,” McDonald said.
Ashley Halladay-Schmandt, Coalition to End Homelessness director, said, when something like this happens, it should create a sense of urgency among the public to find solutions as agencies can’t advocate alone.
“We need everyone advocating for more housing in our communities. We need everyone talking about how we need to prioritize housing for our community’s most vulnerable people,” she said.
Hannon said the current plan is to have a spring memorial service for all people who died while homeless this winter, because no service can take place earlier because of the recent COVID-19 surge.
If no next-of-kin can be found, it may be the only service for Edick, he said.
Anyone with information on Edick’s next of kin can call TCPD at 231-995-5150.
