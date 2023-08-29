MANISTEE — The search continues for a 63-year-old boater missing since a 20-foot fishing boat sank Sunday in Lake Michigan, the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Their search began that morning after deputies responded to the call that s boat was sinking four miles offshore from the Village of Arcadia.
When they arrived at the scene, Sheriff Brian Gutowski said, they found four people in the water. Three of them — a 69-year-old man, an 82-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman — were still conscious after being rescued from the water.
The fourth passenger, a 77-year-old woman, was unconscious when she was pulled from the water. She was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving efforts by the other boaters and emergency responders could not revive her, the sheriff said.
Her name has not yet been released.
Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll confirmed Monday that their dive team is assisting with the investigation. But Carroll said he could not offer any further comment since it is up to the lead agency — in this case, Manistee County Sheriff – to provide official updates.
Capt. Chris Clark from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said they also sent deputies to assist in the search and rescue efforts.
As of Monday morning, Clark confirmed that the missing boater had not yet been found.
Manistee County Undersheriff Jason Torrey said his department will provide an update on their investigation once they have more information.
