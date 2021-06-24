NORTHPORT — Weekly water sampling found E. coli levels at eight times safe amounts at Northport Marina Beach.
No body contact with the water is recommended, according to state Environment, Great Lakes & Energy standards.
Greater than 2,419 E. coli colonies per 100/ml were found in water samples Wednesday as part of weekly testing done by the Benzie Leelanau Health Department. The department tested seven other beaches that all fell within safe limits.
Follow up sampling at Northport will be conducted Thursday with results announced Friday, according to a health department statement.
The statement also warned beachgoers that E.coli levels typically increase during and after rainstorms, as water from storm drains may contain E.coli. Risk decreases as sunlight breaks down the bacteria in open water, the statement read.
