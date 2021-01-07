TRAVERSE CITY — The storming of Capitol Hill will be remembered in history books. Keven Cross has no doubt about that.
Cross, a 32-year veteran history teacher now at Suttons Bay Public Schools, said the United States has never experienced what happened Wednesday.
Cross, 56, recalled the March on Washington in 1963 and Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech that brought hundreds of thousands of people to Washington, D.C.
No comparison exists between the two events, he said.
“That’s the struggle. We don’t have any context for this. None whatsoever,” he said. “(The March on Washington) was people in the streets. They’re marching and maybe there’s vitriol because they’re mad about something, but there was nothing like this.”
Dr. Scott LaDeur, professor of political science at North Central Michigan College, was a page at the U.S. House of Representatives when he was in high school. LaDeur knew exactly the special hallways and tunnels that elected officials were rushed through, as described by reporters on the scene.
The breach at the U.S. Capitol was the crest of 25-year trends that focused around party polarization on issues of race, gender and economic equality in America, he said.
“(Those) have further distanced not even Americans from each other ... but also have distanced Americans from their own government,” LaDeur said.
Matthew Spooner, assistant professor of history at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, said Wednesday’s events were predictable but also incredibly disturbing.
“What’s surprising and unprecedented is there are people forcing their way into the Senate in the name of patriotism and the Constitution. That’s shocking,” he said.
The historian pointed to the Capitol as a place where violence has occurred in the past — such as the caning of Sen. Charles Sumner in 1856 on the Senate floor — and now where gunshots were fired and a woman killed within the top chambers of government.
Cross made the same comparison when addressing the current division among American citizens. The split is “close” to that seen between pro-slavery forces and abolitionist forces leading up to and during the Civil War.
“We always want to stop short of that comparison,” Cross said. “But there is a deep divide here.”
The era before the American Revolution and the establishment of the 13 colonies also came to mind for Cross. He wondered how the second- or third-generation British living in America felt about the patriot protests and the insurrections against British soldiers.
But again, Cross said there is a “fundamental difference” between the revolutionaries of 1776 and the people breaking into the Capitol. Although those living in America were still considered British citizens, the laws governing their lives were enacted without them having a seat in Parliament or a vote for people to represent them in Parliament, Cross said.
“You were legitimately without a voice, and that’s where that comparison falls short,” he said. “You had a chance to vote in 2020 just as we all had a chance to vote in 2016. That’s how this system works.”
Cross said he has tried to get into the head space of the people involved Wednesday.
“If I was standing in front of you in a U.S. history class or a government class and we’re having this conversation, I don’t know if we’d be able to use the word ‘tyranny’ that I hear people use,” he said. “I don’t think that describes what’s going on in the United States.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.