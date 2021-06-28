TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College's West Hall Innovation Center has been honored for its design by the Michigan American Institute of Architects.
Designed by Cornerstone Architects of Traverse City, the Innovation Center was given a 2021 Honor Award for Design Excellence.
The award jury said the building is well-balanced and commented that "The interior is warm and filled with natural light, while the flowing plan successfully reflects its flexible function." The jury also appreciated the minimal environmental impact of the project.
The $14.4 million, 54,000-square-foot center opened about a year ago, though its use was limited because of COVID-19.
West Hall, which originally opened in 1963, was renovated and expanded to include flexible learning spaces, simulation labs, conference rooms and classrooms. The project was funded by about a 50-50 mix of state capital outlay dollars and the sale of bonds by NMC that will be paid back over 20 years.
The Osterlin Library was also moved to the center at an additional cost of about $6 million.
A virtual tour of the center can be taken at nmc.edu/innovation-center.
