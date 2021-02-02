TRAVERSE CITY — The Les Biederman Building on the Northwestern Michigan College campus is closed for a day after a custodian noticed something wrong with some bathroom tiles.
The custodian, who was working overnight, spotted the tiles early Tuesday in the second floor men's bathroom, said Diana Fairbanks, executive director of public relations, marketing and communications.
Fairbanks did not have any details on what was wrong with the tiles, but the decision was made to close the building until a structural engineer could assess the situation.
The building was deemed safe and is expected to be open Wednesday, Fairbanks said.
The Biederman Building is contiguous with the Tanis Building and the Health & Science Building, both of which were assessed and found to be safe, Fairbanks said.
The Biederman Building contains classrooms, student interaction areas, a computer lab and offices. The Les Biederman Health and Education Center was dedicated in 1976.
