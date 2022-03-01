TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College will pay a consultant up to $7,500 to create a process for Pres. Nick Nissley’s annual evaluation.
The NMC Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to approve a contract with the Association of Community College Trustees, a nonprofit organization that offers evaluation and other services.
ACCT will develop an individualized evaluation tool, collect data, interview trustees and prepare a report for the full board, according to information provided in the board packet. The proposal includes the option of holding a one-day retreat.
The company has experience in executive reviews for community colleges in Michigan and around the country.
The Presidential Performance Compensation Committee in November told the full board they planned to put out a request for proposals for a new tool that would better evaluate Nissley’s performance in light of the college’s new strategic plan. The committee consists of board Chairwoman Rachel Johnson and trustees Laura Oblinger and Doug Bishop.
The RFP was sent out in December, with just one proposal received. Several local vendors were included in the RFP, but told the committee they were unable to take on additional work at this time.
“We put in a great deal of effort to get proposals from other entities,” Oblinger said.
Johnson said the committee is satisfied that ACCT is qualified. The company is familiar with the Michigan Open Meetings Act, required regulations and has worked with community colleges, she said.
Nissley was last evaluated in October, when he was given an overall rating of “very effective.” He was also given a three-year contract and a raise that put his salary at $204,000 for 2022.
Nissley has been with NMC since December 2019.
In other news:
- Nissley reported that masks are no longer required at NMC as of Monday.
- Todd Neibauer, vice president for student services and technologies, reported that average student contact hours for the spring semester is 10.65, slightly higher than the 10.4 average from the two years before the pandemic. In all, there are 3,088 students taking 32,899 contact hours.
- Troy Kierczynski,
- vice president of finance and administration, reported that revenue increased by 9 percent from January 2021. Expenses increased by 6 percent over the same time period.
