TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College is launching its community engagement process that will be used in updating a strategic plan for the college’s future.
On Tuesday a strategic planning kickoff will be presented via Zoom to the Board of Trustees by CampusWorks, the Florida-based consultant that was hired to create the plan.
The presentation is open to the public; it will be posted at NMC.edu with a link to the livestreamed event for community members who want to watch.
Two other events are posted at the NMC website, though neither is open to the public.
On Monday, CampusWorks will host a Zoom workshop on higher education for a “representative audience at the college” that includes faculty, staff and administrators, according to the NMC posting.
On April 16, a student experience workshop will take place, also via Zoom, also with a representative audience, the posting states.
“We are highly interested in student information,” said Marguerite Cotto, vice president for lifelong and professional learning. “The future of our college is about how this experience impacts students. That voice of the student, that’s key.”
Cotto, who is a member of the Strategic Planning Steering Committee, said students will be engaged through student government and other organizations and clubs.
Board Trustee Kennard Weaver said the various groups of people at the college will be targeted in segments, rather than using a shotgun approach.
“The people will be involved,” Weaver said. “They’re just not going to be involved all at once.”
Steve Kellman, coordinator of web content and online strategies for NMC, said more community-focused events are being planned and will be added to the website as they become available.
One of the goals of the strategic plan is to refocus energies and resources for the next three years using data, interviews, focus groups and surveys.
Part of that includes defining NMC’s desired future state.
Cotto said the college is facing a shift in enrollment patterns and a shift in the community that can be seen in economic and demographic changes.
Over the last year the pandemic has made those shifts more apparent, Cotto said, and a strategic plan will identify the opportunities of the future, both for the college and for the community.
Progress reports on the strategic plan will become a regular part of board meetings for the next several months and updates will be posted on the NMC website, Cotto said.
CampusWorks was chosen from a field of eight applicants; the company will be paid $90,000, plus an additional $8,000 for travel, if needed.
NMC’s strategic plan gets updated regularly, but it has been about 15 years since a consultant was hired for a more vigorous planning process.
The engagement process that aims to also involve alumni, board and community members will take place until September, with a draft plan in place by October and an opportunity to give feedback on it.
A final plan will be shared in November, with board approval sought in December and operational planning beginning in January.
