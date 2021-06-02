TRAVERSE CITY — Marguerite Cotto began her 40-year career at Northwestern Michigan College quite by accident.
Cotto had just moved to Michigan from her native Puerto Rico armed with an undergraduate degree in soils. She envisioned working in soil conservation or agriculture, but a friend said the college had an unexpected vacancy and needed someone to teach an evening Spanish class.
So she did. Since then she’s moved up the ranks and at the end of December will retire as the vice president for lifelong and professional learning. Her work includes non-traditional offerings at the college, such as extended educational services, workforce training, the aviation program and the marine technology center.
Almost from its inception, Cotto has been a part of the University Center that partners with state universities to offer advanced degrees for students without having to leave northern Michigan. The center will celebrate 25 years this year.
“My work amplified and changed every five to seven years as different opportunities came to the table,” Cotto said. “It’s as if I’ve had multiple careers, just at the same place.”
Before her retirement Cotto will come full circle to co-teach an introductory class this fall in freshwater studies, a course she helped design and build.
While both she and NMC have changed immensely in the years since that first Spanish class, there’s one thing that will remain the same — the nervousness that is the hallmark of nearly all new students and even some new instructors, she said.
“I learned right alongside my students,” Cotto said. “That’s been a recurring theme. I’m always learning right next to the people I teach.”
NMC will spend up to $45,000 to hire a search firm to find Cotto’s replacement, though the position will be reimagined as vice president of innovation and strategy, said NMC President Nick Nissley.
“Marguerite has probably done as much as anyone to advance innovation at the college over the last 40 years,” Nissley said.
The new vice president will take that further, playing a crucial role in shaping the future of the college and having the responsibility of taking ideas and turning them into revenue-generating ventures, Nissley said.
A central mission for NMC is to provide lifelong learning opportunities for the community and that is done through partnerships, Nissley said. Finding opportunities to create new and unique partnerships is another role for the new vice president, he said.
“Our role is to help identify and anticipate labor needs of local industries and how do we meet those needs,” Nissley said. “That’s what the college has been doing for almost eight decades. We want to continue to build on those partnerships.”
A national search firm will likely be chosen in the next month or so, he said. Once the firm is hired a job description will be written and the job posted. The new person will be in place by December so they can overlap and work with Cotto for about a month, he said.
NMC is in the midst of updating its strategic plan, which the new vice president will be expected to help execute, he said.
The college in February hired the Florida-based CampusWorks Inc. and will pay the company $90,000 plus travel expenses to create a college-wide strategic plan to help identify needed program offerings and priorities moving forward.
Over the past year or so COVID has given NMC the opportunity to reimagine a lot of things, Nissley said, and the college now is working to become more flexible than it has been in the past.
Cotto said the University Center is built around the idea that students prefer a face-to-face environment.
“Lessons learned in 2020 are that students will build a community whether they are face-to-face or not,” Cotto said.
Cotto said that when you let imaginative leaders work together you can create exceptional and distinctive programming, something she believes NMC has done extraordinarily well.
“I hope that my biggest accomplishment has been that the teams I’ve had the opportunity to work with have been able to grow even beyond what their expectations were,” Cotto said.
One of the most difficult aspects of her job has been to support students when they’ve had an illness or a death in the family or some other trauma that could keep them from hitting their goals.
“There’s so much sadness in that,” Cotto said. “To support student success takes time and focus and a willingness to problem solve. It’s unheralded work and I deeply believe that we have been successful.”
Cotto is proud of NMC and of the work she’s done while there. She believes that of all the gifts America has given to the world, the community college ranks in the top 10.
“It’s magical what a community college is,” she said.
