TRAVERSE CITY — When a suggestion was made to name the new Innovation Center at Northwestern Michigan College after the college’s former president, board members were all in.
The former West Hall will be renamed and rededicated the Timothy J. Nelson Innovation Center, after the man who helmed NMC for 18 years.
The suggestion for the renaming came from Chris Bott, board president, at Monday’s regular board meeting.
“When you look at the overall impact that Tim had on this college, we have a very strong candidate for a naming opportunity,” Bott said.
The board has the authority to name facilities, with a policy laying out criteria, Bott said. Those criteria include a person having given financial support, their time and talent, or distinctive service to the college.
Nelson has done all three, Bott said.
“I think naming the building after Tim is the best thing we could do,” said Trustee Doug Bishop. “It’s a well-deserved honor.”
Nelson led efforts for many years that enabled the college to access $7.4 million in state capital outlay dollars to cover about half the cost of the expansion and renovation of West Hall into the Innovation Center with its student-centered workspaces, simulation labs, classrooms and conference rooms.
Throughout his tenure, Nelson was responsible for several initiatives and programs, including freshwater studies, experiential learning, construction technology and partnerships with both local businesses and those abroad, such as the Three Rivers Global Environmental Institute in China.
Nelson also salvaged the one-time failing maritime and aviation programs and made them what they are today, said Trustee Kennard Weaver.
Bott said Nelson was behind finding an official nickname for the college in 2013 after it had gone more than 35 years without one. Nelson thought NMC needed a mascot so suggestions were made and a vote was taken, with the Hawk Owl garnering 36 percent of the vote.
“I had a punch list for things he accomplished,” Bott said. “When you ask people in the community who fostered a culture of innovation at the college, it was President Nelson.”
Trustee Michael Estes said he normally opposes naming buildings after someone, that people are paid to do their jobs and that should be enough.
“But I would say in this case he went far and above getting a paycheck,” Estes said. “Tim spent so much time and effort toward making this building a reality.”
Bott said a celebration will be planned for the renaming, which will also serve as an open house for the Innovation Center that opened about a year ago during the pandemic, when students and the public were unable to be in the building.
