TRAVERSE CITY — A technology instructor and an adjunct English instructor are this year’s winners of the Northwestern Michigan College Faculty Excellence awards after being chosen by a student selection committee.
Lisa Balbach, who teaches computer information technology, was given the Imogene Wise Faculty Excellence Award, and Diane Bolton is the winner of the Adjunct Faculty Excellence Award.
Instructors are rated on teaching excellence, rapport with students, innovation in the classroom and a sense of dedication. Student comments on the two instructors were provided in a press release from NMC.
Balbach provides timely, detailed feedback and allows students to learn from their mistakes by giving them the opportunity to resubmit an assignment, students said. She is also thorough, provides examples of real-world application and gives assignments that connect with students’ interests, they said.
“I feel like she will go to the ends of the earth for her students,” wrote one student. “She’ll spend endless time with her students to make sure that each and every one succeeds.”
Balbach has been with NMC since 2016.
Students said Bolton helps them understand the material by teaching in a way they can relate and build from. She also has an outstanding rapport with students and encourages everyone to speak and express their thoughts, they said.
Bolton also holds individual conferences with each student to talk about their progress in the class.
“If that isn’t dedication to student learning, then I don’t know what is,” one student wrote.
Bolton first worked at the college in 2009.
The Faculty Excellence award was first awarded to a full-time faculty member in 1971 after it was initiated by a contribution from longtime NMC benefactors Harold and Imogene Wise. The Adjunct Faculty Excellence Award was created in 1999.
