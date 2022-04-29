TRAVERSE CITY — Members of the Northwestern Michigan College Faculty Association and the Faculty Chair Association have begun negotiations with an administration team for a new contract.
The current contract expires June 30, with bargaining sessions ongoing since mid-March.
A joint statement was sent to the Record-Eagle from all parties, which said discussions have been “forthright and collegial.”
“While there are still important aspects that have to be negotiated, the sessions thus far have been productive and have resulted in tentative agreements on many of the contract’s provisions,” the statement reads.
Diana Fairbanks, associate vice president of public relations, marketing and communications, said all parties agreed not to talk to the media during negotiations except through joint statements.
Brandon Everest, president of the association, did not return a call for comment.
The contract now being negotiated is the third since faculty members organized in 2015. Members are now working under a 34-month contract approved by the NMC Board of Trustees in October 2019 — 10 months after the previous contract expired.
Board approval came a few days after it was ratified by members of the faculty association, an affiliate of the Michigan Education Association.
In that contract faculty members and administrators settled on raises of 2 percent to 2.5 percent in addition to 3.7 percent annual step raises. The step plan was also adjusted from 20 to 15 steps, with education and relevant work experience now used to determine which step new hires start on.
In the past most new faculty started on steps one through five, regardless of their experience.
The updated steps and higher pay scale was important to attract and retain faculty in a competitive environment, union leadership and college administrators said at the time.
But coming to that conclusion was a hard-fought battle. Negotiation teams spent more than a year in bargaining sessions and when an impasse was reached — mostly regarding pay increases — NMC administrators requested a meeting with a fact-finder from the Michigan Employment Relations Commission.
After several hours spent with a state mediator they were able to come to a compromise.
