TRAVERSE CITY — A former board trustee and long-time college supporter have been given Northwestern Michigan College’s highest honor.
K. Ross Childs, who sat on the Board of Trustees for 19 years, and Ann Rogers, who has supported the college for six decades, are this year’s recipients of the NMC Fellow award. The award has been given out annually since 1964.
Childs, who also served on the NMC Foundation Board for about 10 years, said he was surprised when he got a phone calling letting him know he had been chosen.
“It’s very, very nice,” Childs said. “I think it’s a real honor.”
Rogers was also surprised, though she’s uncomfortable in the spotlight.
“I’m a big supporter of education from all levels,” said Rogers. “It’s been in our family for more than 50 years.”
Rogers’ late husband Joe Rogers taught science at NMC and she has two children and three grandchildren who began their college education at NMC.
“They all got a really good start,” she said.
Since his retirement from the NMC Board in 2020 Childs has kept busy with a few of the organizations he loves. One, the Rotary Charities Wheels of Hope project provides wheelchairs custom-made from bicycle parts to polio survivors in Nigeria.
Another is the Go Blue, Go Green nonprofit that Childs said is the only group that raises money for both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, as well as NMC. A polo match between the two universities is hosted each year at Flintfield Horse Park in Williamsburg.
Last year the organization gave out six scholarships, two for each school.
While an NMC trustee, Childs served on search committees that selected past president Tim Nelson 18 years ago and current president Nick Nissley a little over two years ago.
The college has been a big part of Childs’ life for many years. He and his late wife, Helen, supported NMC philanthropically for 35 years.
“I’ve been amazed at how much the college offers,” he said. “It’s not just the college, it’s the whole community.”
Childs named the Dennos Museum, City Opera House, National Cherry Festival, Interlochen Arts Academy and even the Record-Eagle as just a few of the things that rival those found in much larger cities.
Rogers taught school for 30 years, the last 20 in Traverse City. She has at times been critical of NMC, but said there is no doubt the college offers a great education that is also affordable.
“If you save while you’re in the first couple of years maybe you can go on and finish your degree,” she said.
Rogers has a passion for environmental advocacy and has been a member of the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council for many years. She can often be spotted walking around the NMC campus taking stock of the native plants and trees she helped plant.
Over the years Rogers created five scholarships, the latest being one for students who are active in diversity, equity and inclusion. The scholarship aims to bring more diversity to the region — something she says is needed.
Childs said he is proud to share the title with Rogers.
“Ann’s a great supporter of the college,” he said.
Rogers said she may have butted heads with Childs once or twice in the past but they remain friends.
“He’s a dear man and I think his heart is in the right place” Rogers said.
