TRAVERSE CITY — Community tips will reunite a man fatally burned in a homeless camp with his family for burial.
Sunday's story in the Record-Eagle prompted pertinent next-of-kin information about Terry Scott Edick, Traverse City Police Department officials reported Monday. The medical examiner was then able to tell the family of his death.
For several weeks, efforts to locate the 58-year-old's family were unsuccessful. In accordance with state procedure, his unclaimed body would have had a state burial in a designated cemetery plot.
Edick died from thermal burns at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids after being airlifted from Munson Medical Center in February.
A paraplegic who used a wheelchair, Edick was asleep when a campfire in the middle of a large tent ignited the couch he was sleeping on. When Edick didn’t wake up, others in the tent pulled him off the couch and called 9-1-1 from the Pines, a wooded area near 14th and Division streets.
The department "wants to thank the community and those who provided information that led to this notification," according to a TCPD statement.
