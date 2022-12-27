TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Police Department took a step this fall to innovate its approach to the public safety issues of homelessness, addiction and mental health: It hired a social worker and a community police officer.
This concept – to better incorporate social work with law enforcement – has been part of broader discussions on police reform nationally.
Locally, the idea is to help serve the community and protect the most vulnerable people, including those experiencing homelessness and those affected by substance use disorder.
Local data from Goodwill Northern Michigan indicated that, in the past year, the experience of homelessness in the Traverse City region led to the deaths of 10 people.
Starting on Oct. 3, TCPD Officer Justin Nowland began his work as the North Boardman Community Police Officer, joining one other community police officer on the force, Lt. Matthew Richmond said.
Then, less than one month after Nowland’s start date, Chief Jeffrey O’Brien hired a social worker to join his staff. Jennifer Campbell of Traverse City was selected from among 10 applicants for the post, which has a goal of helping to bridge the gap between law enforcement and social services in the area.
TCPD officials said they hope to eventually grow these two new roles into a crisis team program. Both positions are paid for, in part, by federal funding provided to Michigan State Police.
The state police obtained these funds from a federal grant called Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program, sponsored by the Bureau of Justice Assistance within the U.S. Department of Justice.
The TCPD, one of seven entities in Michigan that were awarded the funding through the state police, received the grant to combat systemic substance use disorder.
O’Brien said their department was awarded approximately $211,000 to use over the course of the next two years, with the option of renewing for a third year. The official start date for the grant was Oct. 1, 2022.
Between 2008 and 2018, Grand Traverse County saw a sevenfold increase in the number of drug overdose deaths, according to the DOJ report.
The primary purpose of this grant will be to establish a Quick Response Team and to fund naloxone distribution and training. The state police application for the COSSAP grant stated that QRTs, “have achieved success rates of 14-80 percent in immediate enrollment of individuals in treatment options.”
The idea for QRTs is to connect overdose survivors and provide support for family members who are coping with their loved ones’ substance use disorders, state police officials said.
“It’s a holistic approach with all hands on deck,” O’Brien said about the new QRT. “Everybody in the community [can] come up with some type of problem-solving.”
O’Brien noted that one goal of these new roles within his department is to decrease the number of calls TCPD receives regarding homelessness.
The chief expressed the hope that a process will be established to alleviate some of the problems they’ve experienced in the past and develop alternative solutions.
Multiple potential end-goals could come about as a result of the social worker’s efforts, O’Brien said, with individual perspectives helping to cement this role in local law enforcement for the future.
William T. Perkins contributed to this article.
