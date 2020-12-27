TRAVERSE CITY — On April 3, 2020 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended all Americans to consider wearing cloth face coverings in public to limit the spread of COVID-19, replacing its previous guidance to leave the masks to health workers.
The new guidance included the word “voluntary,” a word President Donald Trump emphasized in a press briefing that day, saying he probably wouldn’t wear one.
“I think ‘I’m wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens,’” Trump said. “I don’t know, somehow I don’t see it for myself.”
Trump held true to his word.
He has worn a mask in public just a handful of times since that press conference — notably when he tested positive for COVID-19 after downplaying the severity of the disease for months. Neither he nor any speaker wore a mask at his rally in Traverse City, though many supporters bore “MAGA 2020” masks in the crowd.
The Record-Eagle reported that Republican voters followed the President’s lead quickly. In April, a Record-Eagle data analysis found a correlation between a county’s tendency to vote for Trump and how much it reduced its aggregate mobility when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered businesses to close and residents to stay at home.
Counties that had a higher share of votes for Trump reduced mobility less; counties that had a higher share of votes for Hillary Clinton reduced mobility more.
People flocked to Lansing to block traffic and protest the shutdowns on the lawn of the Capitol.
In Traverse City a small group organized in the Open Space along US-31 and in front of the Record-Eagle newsroom. The anti-shutdown protests continued in Lansing throughout the summer — one of which was attended by a man who had a role in a foiled plot to kidnap Whitmer.
When businesses began to regain the ability to open, Whitmer allowed so if masks were required. The day after that Executive Order went into effect, a Kalkaska resident, Kenneth Inman, allegedly drew a knife on an Acme Meijer worker.
Inman accepted a plea deal in November to drop felony charges of assault down to attempted assault with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail — which he completed — along with fines and costs, according to Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
Since the summer, public opinion polling has suggested that one’s tendency to wear a mask has shifted.
According to a December Health Tracking Poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, since May, about 23 percent more Republicans and 17 percent more Democrats said they would wear a mask every time they leave their home.
The share of Republicans who responded “yes” was 55 percent, compared to 87 percent of Democrats.
Those polls appear to be reflected in photos of attendees at the Trump campaigns two rallies at Cherry Capital Airport. At Vice President Mike Pence’s visit in August, few, if any attendees appear to wear masks. At Trump’s visit just before the election, several dozen wore masks in the group seated in the grandstand behind Trump with more in scarves in the crowd.
“A small minority of the public (11 percent) say they wear protective masks only some of the time of never,” the poll says. “This group is disproportionately white (70 percent), male (65 percent), and Republican (54 percent), and is more likely to have no college education compared to those who report wearing masks more consistently.”
Conversely, 93 percent of Democrats say that wearing a mask “is part of everybody’s responsibility to protect the health of others,” while 45 percent of Republicans said it was “a personal choice.”
Dr. Josh Meyerson, Medical Director of multiple health departments in the Traverse City area, said historically public health has always had to balance the need to protect the public and the personal freedoms’ of the public.
“If you look back in the history, there’s often been times where that tension has arisen,” Meyerson said, “and it is difficult and we don’t take that lightly one bit.”
He said the same public health agencies that recommended the public to wear masks were the ones who, in the past, recommended restaurants to close because of foodborne illnesses.
“On an individual basis if someone who has tuberculosis by no fault of their own, but they have they have to be confined to their space,” Meyerson said. “When they’re not allowed to go out, and they can’t go to the store, that that can get pretty hard if it goes on for months and months.”
Lisa Peacock, Health Officer for the Health Departments that cover six northern Michigan counties, said from a personal perspective she thinks people push back when they feel scared, angry or unsure of what’s going on.
“I don’t think anyone really wants to hurt anyone else, or cause them to be more risk for a virus that could kill them, I don’t think anybody really wants that,” Peacock said. “But I do think that people push back when they’re angry and scared and frustrated so that’s what I would take.”
In regards to the multiple restaurants that have reopened open in protest of shutdown orders, Peacock said most have since come into compliance. The Iron Pig Smokehouse in Gaylord is still serving food daily despite regulators suspending its liquor license for 90 days.
