TRAVERSE CITY — Fraud and embezzlement reports to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and the Traverse City Police Department hit a high point last summer and fall.
After realizing these scams were targeting so many unsuspecting people in the community, law enforcement officers decided to do something about it.
Lt. Brandon Brinks of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office provided a series of free informational classes in early November to teach residents how to protect themselves from scam calls, emails and text messages.
The four classes were hosted by Brinks, as well as by community deputies in township halls throughout the county. In Garfield and Acme townships, for example, about 25 people attended their classes.
“I’m not sure if it has had an impact or not, or if we would even be able to ever know for sure in the future,” Brinks said. “But I hope it saves some people from becoming victims.”
Last summer, residents here lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in cyber scams, according to previous Record-Eagle reporting.
Once the money has been transferred to the scammer, Brinks said, it’s nearly impossible to get it back.
Although, for security reasons, he would not comment on exactly how the sheriff’s office handles scam cases, Brinks said some of the more recent crimes have involved sizable amounts.
In one case, an elderly couple was bilked out of $350,000 by someone pretending to be an Apple employee. Brinks said that is the largest amount, thus far, that he’s encountered.
Law enforcement officials said the Federal Bureau of Investigations will only investigate scam cases with a minimum monetary value of $250,000. However, Capt. Chris Clark said they also will investigate cases that appear to be part of a pattern or those with unique circumstances.
“There are so many different types of scams out there,” Clark said. “They’re always coming up with new ideas.”
In some cases, he added, all officers can do is file a police report for the victim to give to either their bank or their insurance company to see if they can recover some of their losses.
“If we have an out-of-the-country suspect or something like that, the chance of us solving that isn’t very good,” Clark said.
Clark said people should not let their guard down. There seems to be an ebb and flow to these cyber crimes, he said, adding that he suspects, based on previous years, that the next big wave will take place in April 2023, just before tax season.
In 2023, though, victims of identity theft will be able to report those cases online. Once they file their online report, he said, a list of resources will pop up.
Until then, the best way for people to protect themselves from being victimized is never to give personal information out online or over the phone.
Brinks said he’s planning to offer two more classes on scam awareness at the YMCA and the Commission on Aging in Traverse City in January 2023.
Check the Record-Eagle next month for more details about those sessions.
