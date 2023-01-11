Editor’s note: Newsmakers profile people, places and events that made news in the Grand Traverse region during the past year.
TRAVERSE CITY — Experts are unsure of what 2023 holds for the Northwest Michigan cherry crop.
After a bountiful harvest last year, past trends indicate a lighter yield could be upcoming this summer, they are saying.
But this season’s unusual weather could be a complicating factor, one Northern Michigan researcher said. While past winters have been subject to brief warm spells, this year has brought prolonged temperatures right on the cusp of freezing.
“I’ve been here for a while; I’ve never seen a January be this warm for this long,” said Nikki Rothwell, a horticulturalist for the Michigan State University extension.
Rothwell said she’s hoping for a couple of grants that will allow her and other researchers to study the long-term effects such “weird weather patterns” have on perennial crops.
Research also is looking at the economic factors that made 2022 so challenging for some area cherry farmers.
While many had their best growing season in years last year, they also struggled to find buyers for what was estimated at hundreds of thousands of pounds of fruit from the tart cherry harvest in the region. That tart cherry crop was harvested in mid-July, when temperatures hit soaring highs.
In contrast to the sweet cherry crop that had ripened earlier, tart cherries are less likely to be eaten in their natural form. Normally, growers rely on commercial processors to account for a large share of their profits. These are the companies that buy up large quantities of the produce and turn them into products like desserts and juices.
But those processors weren’t as interested in buying from smaller, local farms last year, multiple growers in the region said. They attributed the drop in demand to a handful of factors, including increased competition from larger, corporate farming operations.
The prior two years’ cherry harvests were meager, owing largely to mild winters and late spring frosts after the cherry trees had come out of dormancy. As a result, processors had turned to other sources to fill their tart cherry quotas. Then they didn’t return last year, local farmers said.
In northwestern Michigan, cherry farmers produced 102.7 million pounds of fruit in 2022, according to the Michigan Cherry Committee, some 2 1/2 times the total amount that was produced in the region in 2021.
These weather-related losses have become more common — along with other challenges, such as invasive pests and fungicide resistance, according to previous reporting.
While smaller farms struggled to compete with bigger operations in Michigan, all faced even tougher competition from overseas imports. In 2018, the U.S. imported more than 1.5 million pounds of dried cherries from Turkey, undercutting domestic farmers at a price of about 90 cents per pound.
Michigan farmers filed a trade action to stop those imports in 2019, but the International Trade Commission ruled against them the following year.
Meanwhile, there isn’t the infrastructure in place to process as many cherries as there had been in the past. In recent years, there also has been a steep decline in pitting capacity in the state, Rothwell said in an interview last year.
Some farmers also attributed the lack in demand to changing dietary habits, with people eating fewer desserts. In decades past, tart cherries particularly have been used in cherry pie and cherry cobbler, with sugar added to balance the tartness.
But there has been a big push in the industry to “reinvent” the tart cherry to adapt to those changes in dietary habits — emphasizing dried cherries or cherry concentrates, and using the fruit in smoothies, granola and trail mix, according to previous reporting.
“We’re trying to figure out a market strategy for 2023, so growers don’t end up with having excess tart cherries,” Rothwell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.