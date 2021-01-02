TRAVERSE CITY — More customers are signing up for Traverse City Light & Power’s fiber optic network, and construction to expand the service area by roughly 1,000 homes could start in January.
Scott Menhart, the city-owned utility’s chief information officer, said its broadband network had 136 customers as of Tuesday. Another 24 will have their service installed soon.
That’s out of the roughly 2,200 businesses and homes passed by the first phase of the network, built in the downtown and some adjacent neighborhoods.
Now, the ground infrastructure for what’s being dubbed as “phase 1.1” is in place and contractors finalize plans to string aerial cables, Menhart said. They’ll build the expansion — set to serve an area mostly bound by Front, Division, Thirteenth and Locust streets — in phases so people can connect as work continues elsewhere.
Menhart said the first customers there could go online by March, and people started signing up as soon as they could through the network’s website. Eighteen are on board so far.
“That’s actually really good news, because we haven’t done any targeted marketing or anything, it’s just simply word of mouth and people excited about the service,” he said.
The network officially launched Oct. 1, with a soft start predating that, Menhart said.
He’s satisfied with how sign-up rates are coming along.
Of those online so far, 119 are residential and 17 are commercial, Menhart said. Residential customers seem to be responding to a marketing push that includes going door to door.
Targeting commercial customers comes next, and he figures the pandemic could factor into slow business sign-ups thus far — many offices are empty while employees work from home, and others have dealt with shut-downs.
Utility board members discussed and studied the idea of expanding on its existing dark fiber network since 2016. They and city commissioners approved a $3,309,426.90 contract with Fujitsu Network Communications to build the first phase, plus $849,663 to run and maintain it for the first year.
Then, city leaders agreed in September to lend an extra $800,000 in economic development funds to expand on the first phase.
Prices and connection speeds start at $59.99 for 200 megabit-per-second upload and download rates, up to $149.99 for a gigabit-per-second link for commercial customers, as previously reported.
The project’s been met enthusiastically, both by those looking for alternatives to existing high-speed internet providers in the city and those hoping it’ll drive economic growth.
Not everyone’s convinced it’s the right move, including Gerald DeGrazia. The city resident was formerly a division president at Time Warner Cable and said he believes Fujitsu Network Communications’ business plan was overly optimistic on how many would sign up for TCL&P’s fiber service in a competitive market, and how fast.
The company’s cost-benefit analysis showed the network could break even if 40 percent of potential customers signed up, and assumed they would by the end of the first year — DeGrazia said sign-up rates so far are way off.
The average buyer is less concerned about connection speeds, symmetrical or not, than they are about whether their service is reliable and meets their needs, DeGrazia said.
“My question then becomes to TCL&P, how are you going to in effect market your distinctiveness and put all this money into building this fiber-to-the-premises network when the average residential customer is not that concerned about the product they’re offering,” he said.
Fiber optic networks cost a lot of money up front, and that financial risk is better left to the private sector, DeGrazia said. Otherwise, the risk comes back on the utility and the city.
Tim Arends, TCL&P’s executive director, said the utility already makes enough in its fiber fund to pay back the first phase over 15 years.
That revenue comes from charging users of the utility’s existing “dark fiber” network, on which the broadband network expands.
It’s too early to say whether Fujitsu Network Communications’ projections were unrealistic or not, Arends said.
“People have to keep in mind that this is a brand new business, that we have to build infrastructure to get past every home and every business and we have limited staffing to be able to schedule so many people per week to hook them up,” he said.
Next, the utility will consider building the fiber network across the rest of its service area and past its roughly 9,800 customers not able to connect to the first phase or its expansion.
The utility board earlier in December agreed to apply for an $18 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for what it’s calling a Smart Grid project, with internet one possible use alongside managing electricity demand, outages and more, documents show.
Arends said those other uses have been part of the plans all along, with high-speed internet dominating the conversation.
City commissioners on Monday will consider whether to support that application — both boards would have to agree to accept the funds if the application’s successful.
