TRAVERSE CITY — The long-awaited demolition of the one-time first class Sugar Loaf ski resort is nearly finished and speculation on what will replace it is underway.
But new owners, known only as SPV 45 LLC, are mum on the subject. So is Leland real estate advisor Ross Satterwhite, whose company Iron Bridge Capital represented SPV 45 LLC in the purchase of the decaying property.
Satterwhite said the new owner planned to demolish the resort and true to his word, walls began coming down in early November.
“Whoever he is, God bless him,” said Tony Mattar, co-manager of Sugar Loaf Townhouses LLC. “He did what he said he was going to do and he tore it down.”
Mattar said townhouse owners rejoiced when heavy equipment began rolling onto the property, which abuts the townhouses. Demolition is being done by Taplin Enterprises, which has offices in Kalkaska.
“I have been fighting for this for 21 years,” said Mattar, who is also chairman of the townhouse association board. The townhouses, sold to private owners years ago, and no longer are part of the property.
The resort needed to reopen or be torn down, he said.
“As time went by it became obvious it was never going to be opened again because decay was setting in and the buildings were falling apart,” Mattar said.
Sugar Loaf opened in 1947 and by the mid-1970s was attracting 3,000 to 4,000 skiers per day. It was the largest employer in Leelanau County and the hotel, lodge and townhouses often filled to capacity.
It also attracted tennis players at its indoor facility, the Sugar Barn, which had become dilapidated and was demolished in 2015 after the roof caved in.
By 2000 the resort closed after a couple of winters with not enough snow and a series of owners with high-interest mortgages could not make a go of it.
Since then empty buildings that still held dining tables, beds and old TV sets attracted vandals and partiers alike, with shattered glass doors and caved-in roofs leaving once posh rooms open to the elements and the curious. Township and county officials worried that someone would get hurt.
An inspection in 2014 by Leelanau County building officials showed more than 20 code violations. One-time owner Remo Polselli was also cited for violation of a Cleveland Township blight ordinance.
The property was purchased in 2016 by real estate developer Jeff Katofsky of Sweet Bread LLC, who visited the county in 2017 and told a crowd of hundreds that he was planning to invest $134 million to bring Sugar Loaf back as a four-star resort that would create 250 year-round jobs. Demolition he said would begin in June 2020 never took place.
Tired of the increasingly dangerous empty buildings, Cleveland Township officials cited Katofsky for violating a blight ordinance enacted more than a year ago.
Mattar said that soon after it became clear the buildings would actually be demolished by the new owner, property values began to shoot up. Several townhouses were listed and sold in one day, he said.
