TRAVERSE CITY — The need to cancel classes at Elk Rapids Schools crept up on Superintendent Julie Brown.
On Nov. 18, canceling classes wasn’t on Brown’s mind. Over the course of that day, 17 more COVID cases popped up in her school district; officials’ supply of rapid tests ran low, student attendance would be down and staffing shortages needed to be addressed.
By mid-day on Nov. 19, Brown sent an email to parents informing them that Elk Rapids Schools would close in the days immediately prior to Thanksgiving break.
“We’re just hitting our peak now where other districts in our northwest area for some reason hit them prior,” Brown said in November.
Now, Brown said Elk Rapids carried high attendance rates into winter break, even with the high winds, snow and power outages. She said closing for the two days before Thanksgiving helped her schools recover from the burst of COVID cases and replenish their supply of rapid COVID tests.
Unlike last year when the state health department and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave directives to school districts in Michigan, school administrators have been tasked with making the tough decisions surrounding COVID-19 and their schools this year. Faced with low attendance, high COVID numbers, staffing shortages and the inability to shift to virtual instruction, many superintendents have opted to cancel classes for days at a time this year in order to prevent a low-attendance day, mitigate the spread of COVID and allow students and staff to quarantine and not miss school days.
In Michigan, school districts are required to have at least a 75 percent attendance rate to have the day count toward total days in the school year. If a school district records a lower attendance rate than that on any given school day, the day will not count for the year, and the school district will have to either add another day or lose part of its state funding.
Canceling classes for days at a time has proven to be one of the toughest, but also one of the best tools administrators have this year to mitigate COVID spread and avoid low-attendance days.
“It kills me. It’s literally the part of my job that makes me the most stressful,” said Kingsley Area Schools Superintendent Keith Smith in November.
Like Brown, Smith canceled classes at Kingsley for the days leading up to his district’s Thanksgiving break because of low student and staff attendance from COVID-19 and the flu. Kalkaska Public Schools and Northwest Education Services also canceled classes before the Thanksgiving break to allow students and staff time to recover from illness and quarantine outside of school hours.
Earlier in the year, Bellaire Public Schools canceled classes for a week in mid-October and Glen Lake Community Schools canceled classes for two days during the first week of November. Both schools had surges of COVID cases and close contacts in student and staff populations that drove down student attendance.
Brown attested to how helpful canceling classes for a few days was to mitigate the spread of COVID within her schools’ walls. She said it was a “hard call” but the right one.
“We’ve met our goal of keeping kids in school, keeping staff and kids safe and healthy,” Brown said. “And we’ve felt really good about where we are.”
Elk Rapids conducts rapid tests for students who are considered close contacts so that they don’t have to quarantine. The process worked well, Brown said, until there were too many close contacts who needed to be tested and too few tests available.
“Since then, our numbers continue to be — actually knock on wood — pretty low. We have our testing supplies replenished and we were able to really finish strong the last two or three weeks before winter break,” Brown said. “I just feel like it put us in a really good mindset to finish before winter break and now we have two full weeks again to kind of decompress.”
She said her school district did not see a post-Thanksgiving surge in COVID cases, and they have not had to consider canceling classes again. Elk Rapids’ attendance numbers stayed high in the weeks before winter break, with the exception of the Friday before winter break, she said.
“I can’t tell you how glad we are (that) those are the only two days we’ve felt like we’ve had to close for this,” Brown said. “We’re really excited about that.”
Following Thanksgiving, Elk Rapids reported just three COVID cases on Nov. 29, three cases on Dec. 1 and four cases on Dec. 2. According to the district’s COVID-19 Information and Reporting page, no other COVID cases were reported in Elk Rapids schools in December.
Brown said canceling classes is not ideal, but it is an option that her school district will consider in the future if cases and absences spike again, especially with current shortages in staff and substitutes.
“We don’t have a lot of people that can come in and fill positions,” Brown said. “So it’s keeping our kids safe and healthy, but also providing a really healthy and safe workplace.”
