TRAVERSE CITY — The November election in Grand Traverse County is sure to be interesting after two new county commission districts were added to the county this year, bringing the total to nine, and a new map places two sitting commissioners in what is now the same district.
Three districts have no incumbent and will be up for grabs. County residents also will find themselves in districts that have been renumbered.
The five-member Apportionment Committee began meeting in July and in August voted unanimously to add two districts, with members agreeing that more commissioners will give county residents better representation, as well as cut down on the amount of committee work each commissioner must do.
There are 22 standing board committees, as well as occasional ad hoc committees.
The new district map was chosen from nine that were submitted and was drawn by Acme Township resident Harold Lassers using a mapping tool provided by the state.
“The beauty of the state tool was that everybody was using the same tool,” Lassers said.
The software already knew precinct boundaries, making it more accurate and reliable, he said.
But it had some anomalies, one being that the tool assigned the number of each precinct — something he had no control over, he said.
The redrawn map places both commission Chair Rob Hentschel, who is now in District 7, and Commissioner Darryl Nelson in District 6, which will run along the eastern edge of the county and encompass Whitewater, Union and Fife Lake townships and parts of Acme and East Bay townships.
Three new districts are District 5, comprised of parts of Acme and East Bay townships; District 7 that includes Peninsula Township and part of Traverse City; and District 8 in the southwest corner of the county that includes Grant, Mayfield and Paradise townships and a portion of Blair Township.
The redrawn map was submitted to the state, which will correct its qualified voter files to put registered voters in their renumbered districts, said county Clerk Bonnie Scheele.
Michigan is also in the redistricting process, though the 13-member Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has been criticized for being less than transparent after entering a closed-door meeting with its attorney in October to discuss voting rights issues. The commission was also accused of drawing maps that would disenfranchise Black voters in Wayne and Oakland counties.
The state commission has a Dec. 30 deadline to approve its final maps. Once that happens the state will issue new voter identification cards, Scheele said.
District lines are redrawn every 10 years based on population, with 2020 counts from the U.S. Census Bureau showing the county grew to 95,238 people.
That’s up from 87,000 in 2010.
The commission had nine members from 1980 to 2010, when it was decreased to seven. State law allows counties to have from five to 21 commissioners based on population.
The filing deadline for county seats is April 19; new commissioners will be sworn in Jan. 1, 2023.
State guidelines say districts should be as equal in population as possible, and they should be contiguous and as compact and square as possible without dividing townships, cities and villages. Districts also cannot be drawn to give one political party an advantage.
