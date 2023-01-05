Editor’s note: Newsmakers profile people, places and events that made news in the Grand Traverse region during the past year.
TRAVERSE CITY — As 2023 begins, the threat of PFAS contamination continues to be a point of concern in northern Michigan and beyond.
In July 2022, the EPA released new standards for PFAS exposure that could suggest more than 100 sites in Michigan have unsafe levels of the chemicals in their water, a Record-Eagle report found.
The new recommendations concern two of the most common forms of PFAS: PFOS and PFOA. The EPA’s updated guidelines indicate that consumption of those chemicals at any level is unsafe. But those standards aren’t enforceable, and Michigan’s regulators haven’t committed to changing their drinking water requirements to match.
PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, refers to a family of compounds in a category commonly referred to as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down naturally. They were popular for decades for their non-stick and flame-resistant properties, but in recent years they’ve been linked to numerous health problems.
Based on public water supply testing data for Michigan, approximately 140 locations statewide have had, or currently have, unsafe levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyls in their systems. Most of those are not currently connected to any of the known groundwater PFAS sources on Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s current list of PFAS contamination sites.
Records indicate there are 82 individual sample locations that have, at one time or another, shown traces of any amount of PFOS. Of those, 74 had levels of 8 parts per trillion or less, meaning that, although they can be considered unsafe based on the EPA’s new guidelines, their level of contamination is not high enough to require immediate action by the state.
There are 121 locations — some of which overlap with the PFOS locations — which have PFOA contamination. 116 of those fall beneath the EGLE action levels of 16 parts per trillion or less.
Those sites are determined based on the amount of PFAS in the groundwater, not in municipal water supplies, so drinking water test results wouldn’t directly contribute to a site being added to the list anyway. But, the presence of PFAS in drinking water is often a first indicator that there is a groundwater contamination source somewhere up stream. If that upstream source exceeds groundwater cleanup criteria, then it would become an official PFAS site.
Prior to the EPA’s report this month, Michigan’s standards for PFAS drinking water contamination were stricter than federal guidelines. The two forms of the compound at the center of the EPA report are known as PFOS and PFOA. In 2020, Michigan regulators adopted a 16-parts-per-trillion limit for PFOS and 8-parts-per-trillion limit for PFOA. If levels reached that threshold or higher, local and state officials would be required to take action.
“I think that you can look forward to our departments and agencies — as well as the Legislature — really taking a hard look at what needs to be done here,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist in a November interview with the Record-Eagle.
