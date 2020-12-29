TRAVERSE CITY — Teachers, students, parents all thought the unexpected break from school and the shift to at-home learning in mid-March would only last a couple of weeks — a month at the most.
Turned out they all were wrong.
In the weeks after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer temporarily shut down in-person education on March 13 in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic, it became clear children would learn and teachers would be teach from their homes for much longer. The original shutdown was scheduled to run through April 13, but Whitmer signed an executive order closing all public and private K-12 schools for the rest of the school year.
“I know this is hard, and I know this raises a lot of questions,” Whitmer said during the April 2 press conference. “I know that there is a lot of anxiety about how we’re going to move forward and meet the needs of our kids. I feel it, too. ... But this is the best thing we can do for the health of our children, for the tens of thousands of educators in Michigan who work in our schools.”
Whitmer’s order did not necessarily catch anyone off guard, but the ramifications of her decision sent not just ripple effects but tidal waves through the normalcy of the family dynamic.
Children who would be at school 8-10 hours a day for five days out of the week were confined to their homes and yards 24/7. A place that is often a refuge from the demands of a school day morphed into a pseudo-school with the added and uneasy pressure of navigating how that works.
Parents with little to no background in education were asked to run point on their child’s learning. Those with jobs lost the daily childcare that schools provided and gained an inordinate amount of stress in figuring out how to balance their child’s well-being and education with going to work every day and handling other responsibilities that come with parenthood and adult life.
But parents adjusted. So did students. So did teachers.
Eyes soon moved toward August and September — the start of the new school. Questions remained, and school district officials and board of education trustees were left to create a safe return-to-school plan, per Whitmer’s orders.
Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Superintendent Nick Ceglarek along with several other area top administrators and education leaders released an outline of their plan in June that focused on six fundamental priorities — wellness factors, common learning platforms, technology infrastructure, social and emotional resources, professional development, and considerations for building preparation, transportation and childcare needs.
Whitmer’s MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap outlined safety protocols for schools to implement in each phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. School districts had to create a plan for phase 3 that is fully remote learning, a phase 4 plan with “a very strict and required set of protocols,” and a phase 5 plan with “relaxed protocols and additional flexibility.”
Northern Michigan fell in phase 5, which allowed Kingsley Area Schools to open its doors Aug. 25 — the first in the area.
That first morning at Kingsley Elementary was recognizably different from the years that preceded it.
Smiles in those first-day-of-school pictures were hidden behind masks adorned with Mickey Mouse, Captain America, Super Mario and even a retro throwback to the Care Bears of the 1980s.
The hug Steven Kuhlman gave his 5-year-old son, Connor, was a bit tighter and lasted a second or two longer than normal. Kuhlman lingered near the school entrance well after Connor walked through the doors and disappeared down the hallway for the kindergartner’s first day of school.
“It’s been a rough couple of weeks, and this is probably the happiest thing I’ve seen in quite a while,” the Kingsley parent said.
The first positive case at Kingsley didn’t take long to arrive, however. Superintendent Keith Smith reported a high school student was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19 just three days into the first week. The district escaped any further cases until a significant outbreak within the football team in November.
TCAPS officials opted to remain remote through the first two weeks of the school year and returned in person Sept. 21.
Superintendent John VanWagoner said the first day back face to face was refreshing, filled with nervousness and “a ton of emotions rolled into one day.”
“This will be the first time that something normal has taken place — as far as what we consider school — since mid-March,” VanWagoner said as he stood outside Eastern Elementary. “Those things that we’ve always said are quintessential school, we finally get an opportunity to experience.”
As expected, positive “school-associated” cases continued to pop up throughout northern Michigan, but the first major outbreak didn’t occur until late October when Benzie Central Schools saw 11 reported positives within a matter of days.
Health department officials said the rise in school cases was not due to the virus being transmitted within school walls, according to their contact tracing. Some even said having students in school was the safest place for them because of the strict safety protocols in place there.
The number of cases wasn’t often the reason schools began to shift back to remote learning. Instead, the culprit was staff shortages and providing the health department adequate time to conduct complete contact tracing.
The second wave of the virus in November combined with a rapidly growing list of district personnel required to quarantine forced VanWagoner’s hand to shut down face-to-face instruction at TCAPS’ two middle schools and three high schools. VanWagoner reported nearly 800 staff and students had been in quarantine at one point since the beginning of the school year.
Increased cases also came with more public health orders from Whitmer. The governor, in mid-November, moved high school classes online for three weeks until Dec. 8. That order was eventually extended through Dec. 20.
Teaching and learning is expected to resume in person across the board after the holiday break.
