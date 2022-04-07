TRAVERSE CITY — Election results will take a little longer this year and going forward as vote tallies must now be physically brought to the county clerk’s office.
Cellular modems in voting machines that were previously used to transfer unofficial results from the voting precincts to the county clerk have been turned off and will be removed from the machines sometime this summer, said Sam Gedman, chief deputy clerk for Grand Traverse County.
A tally of the results, which is printed out on a paper tape after all ballots are counted, will now be placed on a flash drive, sealed in an envelope by a Republican and a Democrat together and brought to the county clerk.
After the seal is checked to make sure it has not been tampered with, the results are read into a central computer not connected to the internet.
“The idea is it’s an extra means of security,” said Gedman, who presented the process to county commissioners at their meeting Wednesday. “It’s better to just use a process that leads to less speculation and people can be more confident in the results.”
It also means results will not be readily available.
The change came about after a recommendation by the Election Security Commission after the 2020 election to no longer certify any system that uses the modems. The Michigan Bureau of Elections followed the recommendations, with the seven counties that use Election Systems and Software, including Grand Traverse, and the 65 that use Dominion Systems turning off the modems.
Another 11 counties have Hart Voting Systems that are still in use, but Gedman said they will likely eventually have to comply with the new process.
Gedman said there was never a problem with the machines, that the cellular modem used to send results was on a closed system and not connected to any internet server.
“There is no evidence that anyone was ever able to tamper with the results,” he said. “It’s all speculative.”
The county also spent about $5,000 on new electronic reporting software that allows the public to track results in a user-friendly format. The new program has an interactive map, with results that can be quickly sorted by what race a person is interested in and more.
People can look at the different precincts as the results come in, but the software will not make those results come in any faster, Gedman said.
All of the results for the 2020 election with its higher-than-normal voter turnout were in by 7 a.m. the day after the election, Gedman said. But that was when the modems were still in use, he said, adding that he can’t make any predictions on how long the whole process will take in the August primary and November general election.
The modem-less process was in use in November for the Traverse City election, which is held in odd years. Those results took about 1 and 1/2 hours, but the city and county clerk’s offices are both in the Grand Traverse Governmental Center.
Michigan uses paper ballots that are scanned through electronic tabulators. The ballots and the vote tallies, which are printed out, are kept and can be recounted, if needed. The hard copy was also compared to the results sent electronically.
There is no evidence that voting machines in the state have ever been compromised or that votes have been changed, according to the Michigan Elections Bureau.
Still, widespread claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, all of which have been debunked and disproved, continue to persist and cast doubt on the process. There have also been reports through the years from cyber security experts that the voting machines are hackable, despite being on a closed system.
Gedman said while the county has never had a problem, voter confidence needs to be restored. The clerk’s office will publicize the process and will post on its website a timeline of when public accuracy tests are performed on the equipment and how people can get involved.
Clerk Bonnie Scheele said the education effort is one that is shared by township clerks, chairs of the local Democratic and Republican parties and more who believe voter confidence can be restored through transparency.
“We want people to feel secure,” Scheele said. “We want them to feel confident that how we are handling these elections is right and that these results are correct. We’re being proactive this year.”
