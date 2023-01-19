Traverse City Commissioners have unanimously approved a planned unit development for a new Traverse City Senior Center.
Their action sets up the underlying zoning for a new facility to replace the small, aging building at the corner of East Front and Barlow streets.
Rebuilding the city-owned, Grand Traverse County-run facility had long been the goal of a group of users. Friends of the Senior Center President Jim Carruthers told commissioners he supported the zoning move. He’s the former mayor and he reminded Mayor Richard Lewis that they have worked together on the project for more than 10 years.
“I think it’s time we give our senior citizens a really nice facility and park for them to enjoy,” Carruthers said Tuesday.
Plans call for a new, L-shaped building with about three times the floor space, at about 12,000 square feet versus about 6,000 square feet. But project architect and Environment Architects Principal Ray Kendra noted the total area below-roof, including a covered porch, is even greater — up to about 18,000 square feet.
Inside would be a multipurpose dining room, classrooms, activity space and more. It also would have bathrooms accessible from the outside and a covered entrance.
City resident Rick Buckhalter said the beach should be left alone, especially the large grassy area just inland from it. It’s a popular spot for families and he objected to the sidewalks and tree cuttings planned there.
Kendra said the intent is to plant more trees than are cut and to keep the shaded area.
Commissioner Tim Werner pointed out that some of the lawn space currently between the building and beach would become parking.
Building the new senior center could cost more than $10 million, with $7 million of that coming from the state’s general fund. City commissioners previously committed up to $500,000 and county commissioners agreed to put up $250,000.
City Manager Marty Colburn told city leaders that county officials want to see bids before discussing any further support.
Kendra told commissioners the next step is to complete construction drawings, during which he’ll update cost estimates.
And City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said she’ll meet with county representatives soon to work out a new intergovernmental agreement.
