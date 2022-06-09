EMPIRE — Great Lakes piping plovers Goo and Gabby have returned from their winter territory to the shores of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore to nest and raise a family.
The federally endangered species is the subject of intensive recovery programs. Thanks to Sleeping Bear Touring Co, it’s possible to learn first-hand of piping plover behaviors, charms, perils and conservation practices.
Only 74 Great Lakes piping plover breeding pairs remained in 2021. Goo and his mate were among the 35 pairs nesting along Sleeping Bear’s wide-sandy beaches.
Sleeping Bear Touring Co. in mid-May launched the first and only guided opportunity in Michigan to observe, experience and photograph the charismatic little birds, like Goo.
Goo hatched in 2018 near the park’s Maritime Museum. He’s back for the fourth season after wintering at Harbor Island, South Carolina. He and Gabby are part of Sleeping Bear’s piping plover bird recovery program managed by two Sleeping Bear staff members and a four-person monitoring crew.
Park Service wildlife biologist Vince Cavalieri explained why the species garners such a high level of attention.
“They are an attractive species,” he said. “They breed in beautiful places that people feel a connection to — and they’re a part of that place.”
The piping plover touring permit application was reviewed by an interdisciplinary park team. Company founder and former Sleeping Bear interpretive ranger Julie Den Uyl spent the past year obtaining the authorizations allowing her to add piping plover tours to the company itinerary.
“I thrive in escalating awareness, intensifying interest, and boosting species protection through tourism,” she said.
The two-hour guided tours provide insight as to why piping plovers favor Sleeping Bear for nesting. They highlight piping plover habits and Great Lakes conservation efforts. A range of behaviors may be observed, from flight displays to nest creation to territory defense.
“These little birds were almost gone from the picture,” Den Uyl said. “The more people know about them, the more we can protect them.”
Sleeping Bear permits coordinator Dawn Majewski said tours are limited to seven individuals to prevent disturbing bird activities. Observations must take place outside roped protected spaces. If approached by a bird, observers must be instructed to remain still.
While it’s imperative to keep a safe distance from nests, Den Uyl guarantees sightings of the swallow-sized charmers she describes as soulful and cheerful.
“The chicks are like Easter Peeps,” she said.
Tours are inclusive. Den Uyl said anyone from age one to 100 is welcome to join. It’s an easy trek from the parking lot. A beach wheelchair is available for those with mobility issues.
Three percent of each tour sale goes back to the National Lakeshore and $10 from each is designated for Great Lakes piping plover protection. Protection programs involve federal and state agencies, Great Lakes tribes, universities, non-government organizations and private citizens.
According to the Great Lakes Piping Plover Conservation Team, the Great Lakes piping plover population has expanded its range in recent years. Great Lakes beachgoers who learn to identify the birds can avoid inadvertently disturbing endangered birds nesting in unprotected areas.
Piping plover education and preservation measures become especially important in the shadow of climate change, as shifting lake levels and potential droughts could pose threats to shoreline habitats. Cavalieri noted that Sleeping Bear’s piping plovers play a vital role as an umbrella species. Protecting Goo, Gabby and their relatives indirectly protects many species making up the park’s sensitive ecological community.
For more information and to book a piping plover tour go to sleepingbeartourco.com/plover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.