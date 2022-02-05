TRAVERSE CITY — According to Grand Traverse Animal Control, 197 dogs were found at a blighted property, located at at 3680 Supply Road in Traverse City.
Jamie Croel, Grand Traverse County animal control supervisor, updated previously released totals on Thursday to say that 163 dogs were found alive and 34 dogs are dead, including four younger puppies and one unresponsive older puppy that were euthanized at Bay Area Pet Hospital.
The dogs varied in age from one day old, to older dogs.
As previously reported, there were 126 dogs found inside of the house, 36 outside. There were 32 dead dogs, both inside and outside of the house. The cleanup crew also found two dead dogs during the weekend in a dog food bag, where other dead dogs were also found, as well as in buckets. One dog appeared to be shot.
Of the 163, Croel said seven dogs received emergency treatment, five right from the scene, one on Monday and one on Tuesday.
Four were a litter of puppies, who were “lethargic and listless and ended up having (Canine parvovirus)” and around or under eight weeks old and one was a dog that was found unresponsive, which she described as “an older puppy,” around four to six months old. All those dogs were euthanized at Bay Area Pet Hospital, she said.
The other two were female dogs who had to undergo pyrometra surgery, which is an emergency spaying to stop an infection, who are currently undergoing treatment at Bay Area Pet Hospital.
Croel said all the dogs except the two at Bay Area Pet Hospital and one that they had to live trap, who is at a local rescue, are currently being housed at Cherryland Humane Society.
Cherryland is able to accommodate the dogs with emergency crates, having sent out their adoptable dogs to foster homes and other shelters to make room for the new dogs that are considered to be evidence during judicial proceedings.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department’s Captain Randy Fewless said everything that needs to be done with the dogs has been done at this point but they will keep the investigation open until court proceedings are complete in case any further details arise.
Croel said she estimates some of the dogs will be ready to foster out within a week, which she said is fairly quick, but it could depend on the situation, because some of the dogs could be pregnant.
When they found the dogs, Croel said, they had poor grooming and husbandry and no veterinary work. She said they had fleas, internal parasites and worms, matted coats, dental issues and nails unkempt.
She said their veterinarian had not confirmed if the dogs were dehydrated, but one of the first things they noticed was coming in from Friday, all the dogs were extremely thirsty because of frozen water bowls. As far as getting the dogs medically stable, Croel said they were getting there.
“We feel more comfortable, let’s put it that way. There’s still things to be worked on,” she said.
Croel said the best way people can help at this time is to donate money and supplies towards the care of the dogs, who will need to be spayed and neutered and booster shots. She also said they need volunteers, people with experience with dogs, to help out at Cherryland, and people to adopt the dogs when it comes time.
Because Grand Traverse County has only three animal control officers, Croel said she is thankful to the counties, from Clare, Charlevoix, Kalkaska, Otsego, Roscommon and Wexford, as well as Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, that participated in helping Grand Traverse Health Department and Animal Control, as well as those who have donated toward the care of the animals, which she said has been invaluable support.
At this point, according to East Bay Township Zoning Administrator Preston Taylor, the township is basically done cleaning up the property, except for one, large, fifth-wheel tow-behind camper that has a slide-out partition that will not slide back into the camper because of its age and it being filled with garbage. He said the final total of vehicles found on the property was 50, with 45 automobiles, including cars, trucks, three RVs and three tow-behind campers, not included in the 45 because they were not drivable, and five motorcycles.
Taylor said the township had no authority to clean the house or the garage. The house was condemned by the Grand Traverse County Health Department, who gave Raymond Roy and Mary Feagles, the owners, 10 days, until Feb. 8, to vacate.
Fewless said several long guns were found about the property but were turned over to family or friends of family. He said there weren’t any obvious criminal violations related to the weapons police found.
Taylor said he thought there were about 10 long guns found in several vehicles and some in the house, including a new Winchester 12-gauge shotgun, and thought there were handguns found as well but didn’t know how many or what makes they were.
“I don’t know specifically because I was not out there. We weren’t interested in the — obviously — unless they were illegal weapons of some type, which they were not. We weren’t interested in those because they weren’t illegal for him to possess at all,” Fewless said. The family removed them for “safekeeping,” he said.
According to a press release, issued by Grand Traverse County, donations still needed include small bites dog food, canned dog food, cleaning supplies, XL potty pads, calming spray, toilet paper, printing paper and monetary donations toward medical care.
Donations can be accepted at Cherryland Humane Society, Grand Traverse County Animal Control offices, East Bay Township offices and Kalkaska Animal Control offices, with monetary donations going to Grand Traverse County Animal Control and Cherryland Humane Society, which is also hosting an online effort on Facebook, which has raised $26,206 so far.
Huntington Bank, located at 201 State Street in Charlevoix, is also accepting donations.
