TRAVERSE CITY — Officers were chosen for the Northwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees at its regular meeting Monday.
Trustee Chris Bott was elected for another year as board chair; Trustee Rachel A. Johnson was elected co-chair, and new members Kenneth E. Warner and Laura J. Oblinger were elected secretary and treasurer, respectively.
All officers were elected unanimously, with Trustee Michael Estes absent.
Oblinger and Warner were also sworn into their new posts, as was Johnson, who in November was reelected for another term.
