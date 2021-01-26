TRAVERSE CITY — One of Northwestern Michigan College's newest trustees is facing misdemeanor charges in connection with a teen party that spiraled out of control at her home.
Laura J. Oblinger will be charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor and one count of allowing consumption of alcohol by a minor on the premises.
Her husband, Jon Oblinger, will be charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and another of allowing a minor to drink alcohol on the premises.
The Oblingers have not been arraigned on the charges and will receive a summons to appear in 86th District Court, said Noelle Moeggenberg, Grand Traverse County prosecutor. The charges are punishable by fines and up to 30 to 90 days in jail.
Laura Oblinger did not return a call to the Record-Eagle. The Oblingers are represented by Traverse City attorney Ed Roy.
"Once all of the credible information is presented that is a complete and accurate description of what occurred, we are optimistic the prosecutor will revisit whether it is going to proceed with any charges against Mr. and Mrs. Oblinger," Roy said.
The party took place on Halloween, just days before the November election that seated Oblinger on the NMC board. She was sworn in to her post Monday.
NMC President Nick Nissley's office referred calls from the Record-Eagle regarding the charges to board Chairman Chris Bott, who did not return calls to the Record-Eagle.
"There are really very specific rules as to what an elected board can do in response to another elected official's conduct," said board Vice-chair Rachel Johnson, who spoke on behalf of the board.
Those rules are set forth by the Michigan Community College Act and are in place to protect the will of the voter, she said.
"Regarding Trustee Oblinger, she is facing a personal, legal situation that only she can comment on," Johnson said.
Oblinger is director of client services and business development for Rehmann, a Traverse City accounting firm. She is the former executive director of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce.
Sheriff's Department deputies showed up at the Oblinger home in Garfield Township at about 10 p.m. Oct. 31, where more than 100 teens were present, many of them outside. Deputies were sent to the home after a neighbor or passerby reported seeing the teens drinking, according to a previous report by the Record-Eagle.
Five teens were cited for minor-in-possession, with one teen given additional charges of assaulting an officer and resisting and obstructing police.
Oblinger told the Record-Eagle in November that the party started as a small gathering of her 14-year-old daughter's friends, but soon grew as word began to spread on social media. Oblinger said kids just started showing up, many of whom she didn't recognize. She said there were eventually about 75 people in the back yard and another 50 in the basement.
When Oblinger checked on those in the basement she found them drinking and smoking weed, as previously reported.
Moeggenberg said it has taken nearly three months to investigate the incident as new information kept coming out on social media. Deputies were thwarted by teens who did not want to participate in questioning and by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
The case was also on the bottom of the pile when it came to urgency, Moeggenberg said.
"Frankly, in the list of cases I'm looking at, it's a misdemeanor," she said.
Oblinger in November said neither she or her husband provided alcohol to the teens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.