LELAND — No one needed to hop in a DeLorean and fire up the flux capacitor. The trip did not call for speeds of 88 mph. Kathy Wheeler along with her band of third- and fourth-grade students at Leland Elementary traveled through time last week without the help of Doc Brown.
They simply loaded up their plastic bins with books, papers and school supplies and then walked from Wheeler’s old classroom — built in 1933 — to her new classroom with all of the trimmings of a 21st-century education.
Leland Public School officials opened the doors to the district’s multi-million-dollar elementary school a week ago. Although the opening is nearly eight months behind schedule, nothing could spoil the moment for Wheeler or her fellow teachers.
“We’ve been waiting for this for two years,” Wheeler said. “It really is a breath of fresh air.”
Wheeler’s students marched through the halls and into her new classroom like ants carrying breadcrumbs.
“The kids are just bubbling over with energy. They love it,” she said.
Wheeler set her teaching roots in Leland 19 years ago and spent the last 15 in the room from 1933. The updated amenities as well as the look and feel of her 2021 classroom will give Wheeler’s students more space to learn and more room to grow.
“Your environment influences how you function in the world,” she said. “This is going to help them stay calmer, be more creative.”
Wheeler and her students as well as the rest of the Leland staff and student body had to make do with the space they had for the last three years. The main lobby was turned into the elementary school library. The middle school library was turned into an elementary classroom. Some teachers set up makeshift classes in the larger hallway areas.
So it came as no surprise to Leland Superintendent Stephanie Long that teachers stayed after school and worked late into the night to transform their new classrooms into a space that was truly theirs — and not just a temporary home.
Long took over as superintendent last summer, and she was quickly aware of how badly teachers wanted to get into the new elementary school.
The doors were supposed to open for the start of the 2020-21 school year, but delays and the COVID-19 pandemic pushed work back. Construction crews are still on site and will continue detail work throughout the summer, but Long said the staff was more than willing to deal with that slight inconvenience if it meant getting into the new building.
“The idea of having to wait another entire school year was just too much,” Long said.
The construction projects were broken down into three phases with a price tag of $24.5 million — the construction of a new gymnasium, which opened a year behind schedule, the demolition of existing buildings and then the new elementary school. Long said there were scheduling conflicts, communication errors, lack of available workers and a global pandemic that fed the delay.
Fortunately, the project remained under budget.
“This project has been incredibly complex,” Long said.
The new building has 17 classrooms — three for Young 5 and kindergarten, three for first and second grade, three for third and fourth, two for fifth, one each for art, music, Spanish, special education, behavioral and reading intervention. There is also a large gathering space for students.
Each classroom is equipped with a projector, white board, built-in technology paired with Apple TVs that sync up with the students’ iPads.
“The intention is to have the space itself be flexible enough to grow with whatever learning needs to happen,” Long said. “Students are naturally inquisitive, and learning happens in different ways throughout the day — it’s not just when they’re sitting at a desk.”
Bill Robinson has been president of the Leland Board of Education for the last 12 years. He saw firsthand the growing needs that building such a school could meet. Robinson knew it would be complicated to fit the “old with the new,” but he said it would be worth it no matter the trouble.
“We had a building that was cobbled together from the ‘50s, ‘70s and ‘90s that brought with it issues from all of those times. This is truly a new slate, a new place,” Robinson said.
Leland now has a structure to match its education strategy, Robinson said.
“This is a huge community success story,” Robinson said.
