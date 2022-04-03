The first puzzling text appeared on my phone last spring.
“What happened one year ago yesterday?”
I knew the sender, and I knew the answer to her question, but I was still mystified.
A year prior, my husband and I had purchased land in northern Michigan. But how did my mom remember the date?
Ten days later, on the family chat, there was a new message.
“Happy birthday to the Flex yesterday and to the Accord tomorrow!”
My sister and I had each purchased cars on the same weekend in May 2020. It had been a momentous event for us both, prompting the posting of photos, and a series of unexpectedly poetic name suggestions from my young niece and nephew.
It was also an event which, a year later, I had largely forgotten.
But my mom remembered.
Turns out she’s been keeping a five-year journal.
Every day, she flips a page, and finds out what she’s written for that same date the year before.
Her texts have continued intermittently, the most recent congratulating my brother on keeping a houseplant alive for a year. I laughed quite a bit at that one. But I do enjoy finding out what she thinks is important enough to write down. What she is noticing.
When my husband and I first moved to Michigan two years ago — prompting the aforementioned purchases of land and car — I noticed everything. In my first northern Michigan spring, we had loons calling, cherry trees budding, snow in April, and a litter of fox kits that regularly stopped neighborhood traffic. It was all new to me and all a surprise.
In my second spring, my observations shifted. The brand-new sights were fewer in number, but there was a separate joy in discovering what I could expect to repeat each year. The loons called again, April snow proved far from an aberration, and the fuzzy heads of baby foxes popped out of a burrow once more.
Now, as I approach my third northern Michigan spring, I’ve started my own multi-year journaling project. I’m tracking the microseasons, the way I understand them now.
In 2022 so far, I’ve written:
- January 15: Lake freezes
- January 21: First shanty
- January 23: First ice walk
- March 5: Squirrels going crazy
- March 11: Husband is “done with winter”
- March 15: First mourning dove call
- March 21: First red-winged blackbird
It’s not poetry.
Nor do I expect there to be any measurable utility in these records.
Maybe if I keep going for another 10 years, I’ll be able to make accurate predictions about when the lake ice will break up. My prediction for this year was March 20, which is already wildly wrong.
The closest answer I have to why I’ve started this project is that I notice the patterns and noticing feels important.
When my mom sends her journal-inspired texts, no matter what value I place on the occasion she’s celebrating, for a moment I feel we’re alike.
We may not notice the same things, but we’re both taking the time to notice.
