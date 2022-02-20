Last winter was my first in northern Michigan.
I skated on the lake straight from our yard. I put spikes on my sneakers and went trail running daily. My husband and I played disc golf in the snow at GO-REC.
I witnessed the sounds the lake makes as it freezes. The speed and grace of an ice boat regatta. The aquamarine color of water flowing over ice.
On the rare days I didn’t go out, the flames of our propane stove, a freshly-poured stout, and snow falling past the window were all I needed.
By the time my first winter was over, I was in love. I was convinced it was the best season northern Michigan has to offer.
I’m now halfway through my second northern Michigan winter.
My love has been tested.
The lake froze rough this year. No ice skating.
I entered the season injured. No running.
GO-REC is in a dispute with its neighbors over permitted uses and has been closed to disc golfers for months.
I read about the environmental impact of burning propane and decided I could go without. The coziness of our home has diminished in direct proportion to the increase in our electric bills.
Vehicles either plowing or sliding on the snow took out our street sign. And our stop sign. And our mailbox.
And then, one day, a pipe in our crawlspace froze.
That night, after the repair workers left, I closed the 10 tabs on my browser featuring real estate listings in Hawaii, and I made a decision. If I couldn’t run away from winter, I could do something else.
The next morning I wrote a list and put it on the fridge.
“I’m going to try all the sports,” I announced to my supportive spouse.
First up was snowboarding. Under a steady snow, my husband and I rode the lifts and trails at Crystal Mountain. The Alps it was not. But there was a certain beauty in the runs threading through northern Michigan hardwood forests that I have not experienced elsewhere.
Plus we went to Iron Fish afterwards and got to drink in a tent.
Next up was cross-country skiing. Half an hour after I saw a post from Norte about a “ski and meet,” I was next to a kid half my height, doing jumping jacks in borrowed skis under the capable instruction of one of Norte’s volunteers. In another 30 minutes, I had completed my first loop of the groomed trails at the Elk Rapids Golf Course.
I’ll be back — as soon as I’m no longer sore.
During a recent family get-together, my dad-in-law shared stories of ice skating at F&M Park as a kid. A week later, on a blue sky day, my husband and I donned our skates and tried to remember how to do this exactly. Twenty loops past the ancient tree, basketball court, playground, and pavilion, I was steady on my feet once more.
Then, thanks to physical therapy, my running injury improved enough to resume my favorite winter sport. I celebrated my pain-free status by jogging along the Boardman Lake. Light shone on the snow curving between pines, and then the trees yielded to a view of open water thronged with ducks and swans.
I’m only halfway through my list. I still have to fat tire bike, downhill ski, and snowshoe before the season is through.
I just hope winter is long enough.
