Nearly a year ago, my husband and I bought a forested acre overlooking an inland lake, a lot dense with downfall, limbs, and brush.
“I actually looked at this lot myself a few years ago,” our realtor said. He paused. “It seemed like a lot of work.”
The day after the sale closed, my husband and I stood at the land’s shaded edge, gazing at its impenetrable interior. Sunlight filtered dimly through the leaves, half-toppled trunks, and twisting vines. Turning to my husband, I paraphrased Robert Frost:
“Whose woods are these?”
We were both curious about the acre’s history. I learned about the geologic forces which had created the lake, and how earlier shorelines shaped the clay and sand beneath the soil. I read about 12,000-year-old artifacts uncovered nearby and the continuous Anishinaabe stewardship of the region’s land. My husband found aerial photographs from 1954, showing the acre as a fully open field. We guessed the original maple and beech forest had been cleared for farming, but how had the land become wooded again? Had someone planted all these trees?
Still learning, and with many unanswered questions, I hired a service to remove some of the dead and dying trees. Two days later, my husband and I stared at a heap of woodchips piled taller than our heads, 15 feet long, and 6 feet wide.
“I think we should name it Woodchip Mountain,” I offered.
My husband nodded. We kept staring.
“Now what?” my husband said.
The next day, we went back to the land to start spreading out the woodchips. Within an hour, a next door neighbor approached, calling out with a smile, “Want another wheelbarrow?” Then a truck stopped on the lane, and we waved and wiped away sweat as the driver lowered his window and said hello.
Over 11 mornings, Woodchip Mountain became Woodchip Plateau then Woodchip Mound. With each renaming, we met more neighbors, speaking across the safe social distance between the wheelbarrows and the lane as they stopped to cheer our progress. The neighbors shared their own home construction stories. And they told us about their relatives who, generations ago, planted all those trees.
Two weeks after we finished our work, we walked with a forester over newly laid pathways, soft underfoot and still aromatic with resin. The forester’s talk of compost methods interwove with species names as he pointed to the thriving plant life we could finally see — wild cherry, basswood, fox grape, white pine, elderberry, sugar maple, red pine, spruce. As the forester left, he stopped at a towering white pine and Norway spruce whose trunk bases had fused:
“That’s pretty cool — they’re sharing a root system. Try to keep those if you can.”
Last weekend, my husband and I drove to the Boardman River Nature Center, where we carefully packed a series of small bundles into a cardboard box.
The box rested in our trunk as we drove between hills and around the bay to an acre we have learned by heart. We carried the seedling contents over woodchip paths, along wild leek and nearly-flowering trillium, to a clear border with just enough light. The couple next-door met us again, with smiles and offers of help. As I muscled the shovel blade into the earth, then gathered soil around bare roots, I thought about neighbors.
Two trees sharing a root system. The people on the lane who welcomed us. The people we will never meet who lived here long ago.
The ones who will gaze up at the seedling in my hand, asking themselves, “Whose woods are these?”
