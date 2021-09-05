As my husband and I house-sit across America this summer, there is a question I like to ask our hosts.
“So, what brought you here?”
I asked this most recently in Hilton Head, while a couple was driving us to dinner. We would be watching their dog and cat for the next month, in an airy home overlooking a tidal marsh. The road bent between moss-draped live oaks, while bicyclists pedaled alongside us on a leisure trail.
“The first time we came here, we hated it,” our host said, as his wife nodded. “The second time, we bought a house.”
Even before I moved to Traverse City and started writing a column called “New in Town,” I’ve loved stories of how people choose to live in a new place.
The tropes are the same as rom-coms. Sometimes there’s a meet-cute. Sometimes, as in Hilton Head, it’s an enemies-become-lovers story. And sometimes it’s destiny. Another pair of hosts in Brooklyn answered my question by saying,
“I think we knew we would be here eventually. We held out as long as we could. And then I guess we just stopped trying to resist.”
I love that if you pick one place, and layer enough of these origin stories, the result is a community. All the better when the stories are layered over time, each one linking the generations which came before to the ones yet to come.
When my husband and I lived in New York, our landlord was an elderly man who had emigrated from Ireland when he was 7 years old. He had lived in the same row house ever since.
He liked to sit near the stoop in the sunshine and sing, and he used to shout “Happy Holiday!” to passersby regardless of what day it was, and every year he planted a heart of flowers in the front garden in memory of his late wife. When he passed away, the corner hardware store placed a tribute to him on their front window. His story of what brought him to the block became part of my story of what brought me to the block.
But a community can thrive even when all the stories are new.
Earlier this summer, my husband and I house sat in a resort-like collection of homes for adults 55 and older. As someone in my 30s, I felt a bit like I was traveling to a new country, and I did not ask my usual question, afraid I might offend.
Perhaps I felt like I was in a new country because of the community’s ample flags.
“Pursue new goals!” one of several banners proclaimed at the entrance, over a photo of a man playing basketball.
“Bloom where you’re planted,” said another.
No one was born or grew up in this place. Everyone was from somewhere else. I imagined moving to a neighborhood where memory was inherently limited to the bounds of half a generation. How was a community built here?
A day before the Fourth of July, a cacophony of beeps brought me to the front window.
“It’s a parade!” I yelled to my husband, who joined me in watching dozens of golf carts drive by, festooned in glittering variations of red, white, and blue. The drivers tapped their horns while their passengers waved dollar-store flags.
Watching the parade, I understood that in this village of transplants, residents were still making a community, filling an ephemeral garden with red, white, and blue tinsel blossoms.
And maybe it didn’t matter what brought them here.
It just mattered that they bloomed.
