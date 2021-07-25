What do you call the opposite of a snowbird?
I’ve been playing with this self-imposed question as my husband and I drive the long highway miles south of Michigan.
We’re back on the road, house-sitting across multiple states as we visit with family and friends, explore the country, and avoid peak season northern Michigan housing costs.
We’ll return to Traverse City this fall, and hopefully we’ll break ground on the land we bought two springs ago.
Until then, we are getting away, like so many northern Michiganders do each year. Only instead of leaving for the winter, we’ve left for the summer. The opposite of snowbirds.
My husband and I were traveling full-time before the pandemic, and now that we’re back on the road, our friends have been asking questions too. Are we happy to be on the move again? Or are we sad to leave the place where we’ve started to grow roots?
I’m writing this column from San Antonio, where we’ve been watching two soft cats in a spacious brick home.
Its back porch overlooks a garden of succulents and bright red flowers, the favorite happy hour spot of the local hummingbirds.
In the past three weeks I’ve jumped on a trampoline with my nephew, bought anime figures at the mall with my nieces, and followed my sister up a mountain trail through sweet-smelling mesquite. I’ve run under canopies of live oaks, dodged a flash flood, and watched the Hill Country limestone glow pink under a setting sun.
I’ve experienced the kindness of strangers upon finding a gas station restroom out of order in rural Arkansas. Two people personally directed me across the street on a 100-degree afternoon to use the employee restroom at the neighboring grocery store. And — it’s too wonderful a detail not to mention — the name of the grocery was The Mad Butcher.
My husband and I have been guests at a wedding, brunches and barbecues. I’ve eaten sausage cooked in a backyard smoker, huevos a la Mexicana, barbacoa, swordfish, hominy, bandulche, six kinds of pie, and tamales served with homemade aji verde, its spice so perfect I teared up with joy.
Yes, I am happy to be on the road again.
And when I tap my phone to look up directions to wherever I’m headed next, I see my home screen picture of the fields and lakes of northern Michigan.
Each week, I diligently study the run map of the Traverse City Track Club Summer Series. In guest suites and hotel rooms, I dream at night about the seedlings we planted in the spring on a wooded acre. I wake up wondering how they’ve grown.
Yes, I’m sad to leave.
On this particular trip, in this particular time, I’ve learned many feelings can be true at once.
I can wrap my arms around someone I have hugged 1,000 times and have it feel familiar and brand new.
I can stay fixed in place for more than a year and find I’ve traveled through multiple worlds.
I can miss where I was, not know what’s down the road, and be content in the place I am now. The response to many questions can be yes.
It’s the open-ended questions I’m still considering.
Like, what do you call the opposite of a snowbird?
My husband says we’re steamfish.
Any other answers?
