I was south of town last month, finishing a series of errands, when something new happened.
I got in my car and unlocked my phone to look up directions. Then I paused, grinned, and put the phone down. Even though I was somewhere I had never been, and would not return the way I came, I didn’t need Google. I had a map in my head.
In that moment, I thought of the first time I was alone in New York, pre-smart phones, wondering how people knew where all the subway stations were. I didn’t know after years of living and working there, I would no longer think about what trains to take or where to transfer — I would just know.
Now here I was, in northern Michigan, feeling that way again.
It took me a long time to get here. In 15 years of visits to Traverse City, I had always been in the passenger seat, along for the ride to the next gorgeous place. It was only last year, when my husband and I decided to move here, that it suddenly felt important to build my own spatial relationship. I wanted to be the driver.
My first act was to sign up for the Traverse City Track Club’s Summer Series. Every week last summer, my husband and I ran a virtual race on predetermined courses around town. I ran up and over Old Mission Peninsula, past the beautiful barn on the Leelanau Trail north of Cherry Bend, and along the densely wooded ravines of the VASA loop. I ran through the fields of Rasho Farm as grasshoppers jumped with me and, frankly, outpaced me, and on one sweltering evening in July, I lost count of my laps on the track at Traverse City Central.
I drove to and from each run, learning with each turn, my husband offering gentle guidance from the passenger seat along with his childhood memories. I was making my map while learning his.
After the Summer Series, I expanded my mental map’s borders through the region. When the vagaries of summer housing temporarily took us north to Boyne City, my husband and I ran the length of the Little Traverse Wheelway to Harbor Springs. With a gifted set of discs, we drove to East Jordan, Hickory Hills, Kingsley, and Kalkaska, attempting to play every local disc golf course. We also grew our map of post-golf breweries, enjoying a wheat ale by the straw bales at Stone Hound and a saison perched on the hill at Farm Club.
With every outing, I knew more of what holds northern Michiganders together.
Learning a new place is not only about knowing where I am or how to get there. It’s about understanding a shared experience, the physical fabric connecting people.
There were always others on the disc golf course, even when the fairways were covered in snow. At the breweries, families chatted over picnic tables and bright flocks of bikers pedaled up the drives. I cheered for runners I crossed paths with last summer. And in some of those encounters, I made friends.
Last week, I met up with a new friend in town. We ran the TART Trail along West Bay, and I marveled at the hazy blue water framed underneath the Parkway bridge. Afterwards we walked around the graceful lawn and mature trees of F&M Park, a place I loved at first sight.
When my friend and I said goodbye, I tossed my phone on the passenger seat, turned on the car, and signaled for my turn.
I knew how to get home.
