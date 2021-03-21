There was a question several northern Michiganders asked me last summer, upon hearing I was new in town. Grinning, eyes aglimmer, they leaned forward.
“Have you ever been here in the winter?”
I understood this question as one I could not answer with stories of Christmas visits. I also understood it as a warning.
In the fall, I prepared. I read the manual of our propane stove. I learned the wheel size of our car and bought snow tires. With my mom-in-law as project consultant, I sewed fleece curtains for drafty windows. And as I walked with my husband over a leaf-lined forest floor, I suggested a contingency plan.
“I mean, we can always be snowbirds right?”
One December morning, as I prepared for a run, I saw the outdoor thermometer pointing below 20. This is it, I thought, donning a balaclava, two layers of outerwear, and spiked sneakers. Minutes later, while jogging through a meadow dusted with snow, the sun emerged from a gap in the clouds, highlighting each blade of the frost-tipped golden grass and blazing through ice-coated branches. “Oh!” I said out loud.
Like snow filtering through cedar, winter met me gently. One day I plowed through drifts along pines heaped with white; the next I saw my frozen footprints joined by the imprints of a fox. One day I ran in silence broken only by my frosted breath; the next I heard thudding wings as a bald eagle took flight above me.
A few days before February, our inland lake froze as clear and smooth as glass. I ventured out, looking at the patterned sandy bottom far beneath my feet, thinking, this is what it’s like to fly. Soon I bought skates, practicing glides and turns among drifting wraiths of windblown snow. In early March, I raced down the lake for half a mile, the angled curves of my husband’s tracks glinting before me in the sun.
I listened to the ringing music when slush strikes the ice shelf in tiny waves, like rainfall on a glass skylight. The low whoops as the lake surface freezes, a long song echoing from the far shore. The groaning at night, the percussive cracks like fireworks, the tumble of rocks as shoreline shards give way.
I stood transfixed over dark ice marbled with clear and clouds, over frozen circles with tributaries like tree roots, over fine curved lines patterned like iron shavings near a magnet. I was shocked by the bright blue color of water flowing over ice.
I watched the frozen lake become a public park with all its human spectacle. A fisherman at his shanty remains beyond the gloom of dusk. A golden retriever zooms by on a four-wheeler, looking just as happy as its driver. Children skate along shore like fawns learning to walk, legs akimbo, somehow never falling. A fleet of ice boats, their sails white and graceful, tacks in wide arcs, then rockets downwind. At sunset, with ice and sky layered in glowing pink, a bright yellow airplane buzzes the length of the lake, giving a cheery wing wave as I wave back.
I know they won’t all be like this. This year’s ice was the best in a generation; rarely will it freeze so clear and smooth. The snow will fall as it usually does, double this year’s accumulation. The cozy flames of a propane stove won’t always dispel a yearning for spring.
But even the coldest future day will remind me of the unusual year we moved to northern Michigan, when I fell in love with winter for the first time.
