TRAVERSE CITY — A new district map chosen by the Grand Traverse County Apportionment Commission puts two county commissioners in the same district.
Commission Chair Rob Hentschel, who is in District 7, will have to square off against District 6 Commissioner Darryl Nelson if both men choose to run in the 2022 election. Under the new map, both men are in District 6, which will now run along the entire eastern border of the county.
“If that’s the case then we’ll figure that out,” Nelson said. “But that’s a me problem, not a county problem. I really want what’s best for the county.”
The new map, labeled G2, was chosen Thursday by apportionment commission members using a point system. One map drawn by commission member Treasurer Heidi Scheppe, B1, was taken out of consideration because it split the village of Kingsley and a voting precinct, which state guidelines say should be avoided.
All four proposed maps put Hentschel and Nelson in the same district. Hentschel said that while G2 was not his top choice, all of the maps are workable.
“G2 is a healthy choice,” he said. “It will give us a good mix from around the county, from all the corners of the county.”
Under the new map three districts will be up for grabs in the 2022 election — District 5, which now includes East Bay and Acme townships; District 7, which includes Peninsula Township and part of Traverse City; and District 8 in the southwest corner of the county that includes Blair, Mayfield, Grant and Paradise townships.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia will now be in District 2, which includes parts of Traverse City and Garfield Township.
Early in the process the reapportionment commission voted to increase districts from seven to nine.
“Once we made the decision to move from seven to nine we knew there was going to be change,” said commission member Lisa Trombley, who is head of the county Republican party. “Our job is to look at the 95,000 residents of Grand Traverse County.”
The commission whittled nine proposed maps down to four on Sept. 30 and residents were able to go online to leave comments and to let the commission know what their choices were.
Each of the five commission members could submit up to three plans. Residents also could draw maps and the chosen map was drawn by Harold Lassers of Acme Township, who is a regular attendee of county meetings.
“It’s an honor to be of service to this county,” Lassers said. “All of the maps were very fine maps and they were all difficult to draw.”
The new precincts made it even more difficult, he said.
A precinct can have no more than 2,999 registered voters. With population in the county growing more than 9 percent over the past 10 years to 95,238, some precincts were hitting or getting close to their limit.
Garfield and East Bay townships added precincts, but did so before the maps were drawn. Green Lake Township plans to add a third precinct sometime in the next year before the 2022 election, said Grand Traverse County Clerk Bonnie Scheele. She said she had concerns because she doesn’t know where the township will split.
Scheele said there is pending state legislation that would increase the size of precincts to 5,000 registered voters, likely because of the number of people who are now voting by mail. That number would be unwieldy if everyone showed up in person to vote, she said.
State guidelines say districts should be as equal in population as possible, and they should be contiguous and as compact and square as possible without dividing townships, cities and villages. Districts also cannot be drawn to give one political party an advantage.
“It is very difficult to create a map that has the right population,” Scheele said, and the process makes some districts very large geographically.
Scheele said she did not look at who the sitting commissioners were when she drew her maps.
“That would be considered partisan and we can’t do that,” Scheele said.
The map will be approved again by the apportionment commission at 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the county governmental center. The two approvals are to make sure the county complies with state law that says reapportionment maps must be in place more than 30 days after the release of the U.S. Census numbers, but within 60 days of the release.
Numbers were released Aug. 12, but state officials have identified Sept. 16 as the official release date. Scheele said the county is making sure it hits both deadlines by approving the map twice.
The new map will go to the Michigan Secretary of State for final approval.
