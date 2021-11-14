TRAVERSE CITY — A new fund at the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation aims to more robustly equip northern Michigan with qualified mental health workers.

The Mental Health and Well-Being Support Fund was created through a donation from Kate Dahlstrom, who established it with $25,000 and a pledge to match up to $50,000 of additional contributions. The money is earmarked to help pay for the education of those pursuing careers in behavioral health with an intention to work in the local community when they complete their studies.

Northern People An ongoing, weekly series of stories focusing on the people of northern Michigan.

Dahlstrom witnessed the shortage of qualified mental health workers firsthand through her work on the NAMI-Grand Traverse Board. She called the shortage an enormous problem, and wanted to both help students complete their costly behavioral health degrees and encourage them to come serve their community.

“We are targeting students who are close to graduating, kind of in the home stretch with $10,000 awards,” said Dahlstrom. “I’d like to get it really well funded for the next two or three years so that we can make an impact quickly and bring clinicians here as quickly as possible.”

According to the foundation, the initial $10,000 grant was given to Western Michigan University to use in a student support fund targeted for graduate students pursuing master’s degrees in mental health counseling. A second grant to be used similarly is in the works for Ferris State University.

“It just became very apparent to her that there’s a great need, and that one of the pieces of that need has to do with clinicians and has to do with having kind of the qualified people who can provide the care that’s needed and there’s just not enough — there’s just not enough here,” said Alison Metiva, vice president of donor engagement at the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.

The hope is the fund money will shore up the deficits in the local behavioral health workforce.

“Just like organizations across the country are experiencing, we are experiencing fewer applicants applying for open positions in behavioral health,” said Terri LaCroix-Kelty, director of behavioral health at Munson Medical Center.

Munson Medical Center’s facility houses a 17-bed adult general psychiatric unit. The center is able to help those experiencing mental health crises but because of staffing gaps, expanding services to more robustly focus on prevention, for example, is not part of the conversation. This is despite a “drastically increased” need, said LaCroix-Ketly.

The stress and loneliness that accompanied COVID-19 only increased the demand for people in need of mental health support, she said.

“It’s definitely related to the stress of COVID and not only the stress but the isolation that people are experiencing,” she said. “I mean we are told to be isolated to stay safe, which is not how human beings are wired,” said LaCroix-Ketly.

Dr. Carla Adkison-Johnson, a professor of counselor education and counseling psychology at Western Michigan University agreed that for many, the pandemic was nothing less than a traumatic experience.

“The mental health balance that we once had was challenged and put to the test — and many of us failed,” she said.

In her field, Adkison-Johnson said securing the necessary advanced training is crucial.

“It’s very important that a person has the credential,” she said. To that end, a licensed mental health counselor is required to have a master’s degree, she said.

The foundation will be working with universities that place interns in the local community as a pathway to distribute the fund money, according to Metiva.

The fund is a collaborative community effort to respond to a need, according to those involved.

“Anything that we can do to entice people to the good work of behavioral health, is really great and honorable work,” said LaCroix-Kelty.